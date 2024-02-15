Toast is latest tech company slashing jobs

The layoffs follow cuts in 2024 at other local tech companies including Wayfair, Drizly, and iRobot, as well as tech giants Amazon and Google.

On Thursday, the Boston-based restaurant software firm said it would cut 550 jobs, about 10 percent of the company, and reorganize its offices in a drive to reach profitability more quickly. Cuts in Massachusetts will be “largely proportional” to the overall 10 percent cut, a spokesperson said without specifying the number of local jobs lost. It’s unclear what types of roles are being eliminated.

New Toast chief executive Aman Narang is starting off his tenure with a drive for efficiency -- and job-cutting.

Narang, one of the three cofounders of Toast, took over as CEO from Chris Comparato on January 1. Narang started the company in 2011 with Steve Fredette and Jonathan Grimm, two coworkers he met at enterprise software company Endeca. The incoming CEO had been chief operating officer previously, focusing on sales, marketing, and operations.

Toast’s stock price has taken a beating since the company went public in September 2021. The shares ended the first day of trading at more than $62. They closed at $19.20 on Thursday. The drop came even as Toast has continued to post strong sales growth. But with higher interest rates, stock investors have pressed the money-losing company to turn profitable.

Revenue increased 42 percent last year to $3.9 billion, the company said in a release on Thursday accompanying the layoffs. Toast also posted a net loss of $246 million for the year, down from $275 million in 2022. Excluding taxes, interest, depreciation, amortization, and some other expenses, Toast had positive cash flow of $61 million in 2023, eliminating a loss of $115 million on the same basis in 2022.

The layoffs come after Toast failed with a different strategy to improve profitability last year. In July, the company started adding a mandatory, 99-cent per order fee to consumers’ take out orders processed through its software. Restaurants were outraged and Toast dropped the fee a few weeks later.

The company also said in August it would move its headquarters from the Fenway neighborhood to a smaller space in the Fort Point area. Toast’s payments and restaurant management software was used at 106,000 locations at the end of 2023, according to an earnings release.









Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.