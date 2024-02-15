A talented staff is filling the case at Belmont’s Butternut Bakehouse

The Back Story Owner Suzana Samad, born and raised in Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia, went to Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., and returned home to work in banking. When she came back, while waiting for a job here, she eventually decided to take a sharp turn and train as a pastry chef at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City. She worked at several local restaurants, including Rialto . “In my head I was working up my dream bakery,” she says, “what it looks like, what I want to eat.” She started selling baked goods at the Winchester farmers’ market. Customers loved croissants, so she taught herself how to make them. They are not on the repertoire of restaurant pastry chefs, she says. She told herself, as she rolled dough with a rolling pin in her kitchen, “I’m going to challenge myself and get better at this and just keep going.”

Why The new bakery, which opened in December 2023, is an offshoot of the popular first branch in Arlington.

Where to Butternut Bakehouse in Belmont, where one glance at the pastry case will delight you.

Owner Suzana Samad at Butternut Bakehouse. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to Eat Butternut pastries are beautifully made. The stars in the case are Morning Buns, which begin with laminated croissant dough (butter-layered and folded), rolled in cinnamon-and orange-scented sugar and fashioned into tall snail-like rounds. There are croissants, of course, and golden, sugary churros. One cookie is better than the next, all shaped perfectly and more importantly, baked until they’re thoroughly done. In the lavish case, you’ll see lavender shortbread dipped in chocolate, chocolate chip rounds topped with flaky salt, molasses ginger, and more. On the savory side are Egg Bites, quiche custard but no crust, with roasted red peppers and red onions, and other rotating vegetables. The deep-dish quiche, baked for a long time in a low oven, is phenomenal. It stands high, the creamy custard is luscious, the pastry deliciously flaky. Fillings change weekly. A mushroom sandwich, a creamy, crunchy umami bomb, is layered with sauteed shiitake, oyster, and cremini mushrooms with whipped feta and arugula on Iggy’s ciabatta. Tuna Nicoise is a superb Provencal salad on the same crusty roll.

Mushroom sandwich at Butternut Bakehouse. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What to Drink Coffee from Sudbury roaster Karma Coffee, teas from Watertown-based MEM Tea. You can also order Vietnamese iced coffee and hot cocoa made with dark chocolate ganache.

Spinach and potato quiche at Butternut Bakehouse. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The Takeaway This is an exceptional bakery. From the moment you place your order at the counter to the second you bite into a pastry, quiche or sandwich, you’ll taste just how superb these goods are. Counter staff want to please you and whatever you order tastes better than everything else around. Samad, who is raising two teenage boys with her husband, Scott Kennedy, lost her mother before she opened the first Butternut in Arlington. She saw her death as a wake-up call. “It pushed me,” she says. “If I only have one life to live, I want to see if I can fulfill my dream.” Mom would be beaming if she saw this. Butternut Bakehouse, 49 Leonard St., Belmont Center, Belmont, 617-826-9924, www.butternutbakehouse.com.

A section of the bakery case at Butternut Bakehouse in Belmont. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com.