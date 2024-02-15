The joke’s on them: Hospitality destinations cash in on comedy

So it seemed incongruous when the chairs were moved aside one night to host a comedian from New Jersey named Franco Danger, who made good-natured fun of the approving sellout crowd.

All brick and marble, the nearly 250-year-old Brandon Inn is on the National Register of Historic Places. Inside is a dignified collection of overstuffed leather armchairs, ornate floor-to-ceiling mirrors, and carved wooden moldings. About the only sound is the creaking of the floorboards.

BRANDON, Vt. — Even in a village notable for the grand Federal, Greek Revival, and Victorian houses along its broad main street, the historic building overlooking the town green is eye-catching.

“I see so much flannel here, I don’t know if you’re farmers or hipsters,” Danger quipped.

The audience laughed. But cashing in on the fast-growing popularity of live comedy is part of a dead-serious strategy by hotels and other tourism destinations to attract new audiences.

“Bringing in comedy targets a crowd that doesn’t usually come here,” said Sophia Bloomer, the inn’s general manager. “Something fun maybe brings in someone from out of town, but also from the community, who might see the inn as a place to have their own events” or try its restaurants or bar, the Jacob Simonds Pub, named for the original 18th-century owner.

Live comedy has become a huge draw. Comedy clubs alone brought in $328 million in revenue last year, the industry research firm IBISWorld reports. A single tour by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco sold 440,268 tickets over 84 shows and earned $45 million, according to Pollstar, which tracks the global concert industry.

“We’re definitely in a comedy boom right now,” said Kyle Kazanjian-Amory, Brookline-born founder and CEO of Don’t Tell Comedy, a grassroots network of comedy lovers who run shows with venues and performers kept secret until just hours before they start.

Begun by Kazanjian-Amory in a friend’s backyard in 2017, Don’t Tell had expanded to 45 cities — including Boston — before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then it has quickly spread to 115 more, staging 3,000 shows last year with plans to double that this year.

The Brandon Inn in Vermont hosts comedy nights. Handout

Venues are vying to host live comedy shows. In Vermont alone, there are periodic comedy nights at Four Quarters Brewing in Winooski, Foley Brothers Brewing near White River Junction, Dirt Church Brewing in East Haven and the Shelburne Vineyard winery.

“You get to promote your business to a bunch of people who come in,” said Kazanjian-Amory, who now lives in Los Angeles. And for audiences, “it’s a cool excuse to explore a new neighborhood and connect with places you didn’t know existed, whether you’re local or visiting.”

These places increasingly include hotels, he said. “We’ve gotten more and more interest from hotels, especially for doing things on Thursdays, which is a little bit of an off night. They can bring people in when it’s quiet, and it’s a perk for the people already staying there.”

The trend is widespread. Arlo Hotels has launched the ArLOL Comedy Series at locations including Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, Brooklyn, and Miami, for example. Tickets are cheap and admission is free for guests.

Arlo Hotels has launched the ArLOL Comedy Series at locations including Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, Brooklyn, and Miami, for example. Tickets are cheap and admission is free for guests. Handout

“Guests who come and stay with us from other places can experience the entertainment and liveliness of, let’s say, New York,” said Kristen Daniels, the company’s marketing director. “They come and stay with us and there’s a comedy show going on just downstairs.”

As in Brandon, there’s another target: neighbors, who typically don’t have much reason to come into a hotel.

“Someone who maybe lives even right next door who hasn’t stopped in yet for a drink or seen that we have wide open spaces, it’s nice for them to have an event to bring them into the hotel,” said Daniels. “Then they get introduced to all of the other amenities.”

Some live comedy acts at hotels are becoming permanent. Boston Comedy Festival cofounder Jim McCue has opened McCue’s Comedy Club at the Roundabout Diner in Portsmouth, N.H., which is attached to a Best Western Plus hotel. The Comedy Zone in Jacksonville, Fla., is in a Ramada.

It’s an international phenomenon. There’s a comedy show in French, called Le Joker x Monville, once a month at Hôtel Monville in Montreal, in an event space on the 20th floor overlooking downtown and Mount Royal beyond.

“We wanted to give access to this amazing venue so we decided to use our meeting rooms for more events,” said Naomi Dupont, the hotel’s sales director, as she pointed out the view. “Hotels have a lot of spaces, not only rooms.”

The comedians often make fun of Quebec City, a popular foil in Montreal. Comedy can be a way to feel part of a place, rather than as a visitor looking at a city from the outside, said Peter Ostapowicz, co-producer of Don’t Tell Comedy in Columbus, Ohio.

“There is something about getting in a room and laughing with 100 people. It’s totally different from watching a Netflix special,” Ostapowicz said.

Including for travelers. “We try and make the shows as warm as possible — welcoming everybody at the door, making sure they feel comfortable,” said Ostapowicz’s co-producer, Dorothy Lowenstein.

All of this is also widening opportunities for comedians, who can perform in far-flung places rather than in hypercompetitive comedy capitals.

“It’s silly for comedians to move to New York and LA: It’s more expensive and there are a million more comedians trying to do what you’re doing,” said Simon Fraser, a British-born comedian who now lives in Columbus, which he maintained is the comedy capital of the world. The city is the hometown of Matt Rife, and Dave Chapelle lives less than an hour away (though “I wouldn’t maybe use them to brag about Columbus’s comedy reputation,” Fraser said wryly).

Don’t Tell’s Columbus chapter put on 196 shows last year in 45 venues, featuring 225 comedians. Several hotels are in negotiations to stage some, the organization said.

“If you’re coming to Columbus, the odds are there’s going to be a show,” Ostapowicz said over coffee at Lox Bagel Shop in the city’s Short North neighborhood, which hosted the very first one, featuring Fraser.

“We’ve had people come in and say, ‘I’ve never seen this place,’ " the manager, Lauren Himes, piped in. “Having something here at night is really exciting for us.”

In addition to a generous supply of comedy acts on streaming services such as Netflix, the surge in popularity of live comedy has been propelled — like so many other trends — by social media.

“Now with TikTok and Instagram, everyone is able to curate their fan base and fans are able to curate their favorite comedians,” said Fraser. “Those algorithms have allowed people to find their favorite comedians a lot quicker than they have in the past.”

Back in Brandon, the inn is already planning more live comedy, among other events that expose more people to the business, said Bloomer, the general manager.

“If we didn’t,” she said, “we’d have this beautiful building and nobody would see it.”

Jon Marcus can be reached at jonmarcusboston@gmail.com.