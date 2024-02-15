My parents didn’t just own a restaurant. They lived it.

Out of the Blue opened on Sept. 1, 2000, on the corner of Highland Avenue and Cutter Avenue in Somerville, and in 2006, it moved to a bigger location on Elm Street. The restaurant instituted a Neptunian menu consisting of big Italian-style pasta dishes with permutations of clams, mussels, squid, red sauce, white sauce, pink sauce, or fra diavolo sauce. The Frutti di Mare led even the most graceful pasta twirler to request a lobster bib. The crispy fried haddock and clams came with enough coleslaw to taste like summer might never end. When diners complimented the food, they would often be met with, “I’ll tell the chef when he comes in” — a bit my dad was committed to for most of his career. Many regular customers didn’t even have to order; my parents knew what they wanted. A sense of hospitality pervaded just as much as the smell of garlic. Recently, Imelda Devlin, a frequent customer, shared that “this restaurant feels like an extension of my home.”

“I love all my customers the same. Every time I saw a customer at the door, I was happy,” my father said.

This week, on Valentine’s Day, Out of the Blue marked its last service. I imagine someone painting over the mural of periwinkle skies and foaming waves, first painted by the late artist Pat Curran. I find myself reflecting on how hard my parents worked to be successful.

“Out of the Blue came out of nowhere but is destined to go somewhere,” wrote one journalist in the Boston Phoenix in 2001. But the restaurant did not come out of nowhere — my father had long dreamed of opening his own business, ever since he came to the United States when he was 16, in 1978. He followed a wave of family members who came to Massachusetts from northern Greece in the 1970s. While he was learning English and attending Cambridge Rindge and Latin, working as a sous chef at Athenian Taverna provided him the opportunity to start supporting himself in a new country.

“The kitchen was too hot,” he said, so he gravitated to the front of the house, working as a bartender at Jimmy’s Harborside in the 1980s, and a server at the Daily Catch, where he met his initial business partner, chef Brad Cipperly. After serving hundreds of meals with just the two of them and a dishwasher, my dad shared, “We used to sit down and talk about why we do it for other people when we could be doing it for ourselves.”

Steve Liakos, Lydia Liakos, and Fatos “Frank” Puka. Handout

On holidays, school vacations, and even sometimes before school, I would join my father, journeying through Big Dig construction, on trips to the fish pier. Hopping out of the truck and attempting to climb up the concrete loading platform, I would be struck with the intense smell of the sea. I recall being greeted by someone reaching into a bubbling tank to pull out the largest lobster they could find. There was a charm to watching pallets filled with olives and anchovies get shuffled around by forklifts at Accardi Foods. I remember seeing photos of the Accardi family throughout their office. These little daily interactions accumulated over the years into deep relationships.

“Their restaurant was unique, amazing, and successful because they were always present working it,” says Victoria Macrokanis, a customer and, now, a close family friend. This sentiment was shared among many regulars.

The author at Out of the Blue Restaurant on its final night of service. Handout

For me, Out of the Blue sparked an interest in the food system and the restaurant industry, prompting me to take courses about the complexity of the sea and, later, to go to Italy to study culinary arts. I have found myself choosing a career in restaurants as well. After seeing the Baldor truck pull up and unload everything from local produce to sugar to meat and fryer oil on my first day on the job as a line cook at Fox & the Knife, I asked my dad if he had an account with Baldor Specialty Foods. Baldor is a large distributor of produce and specialty foods in the Northeast, where many Boston and New York City restaurants order from, and he had no idea what it was. He had been building personal relationships for more than 20 years, enabling him access to products at lower costs.

They were always at Out of the Blue, my parents. When I wanted to reach them, I called the restaurant, never their cellphones. Over the years they sponsored people’s green cards, supported those who left to start their own businesses, and attended employees’ weddings. If someone’s brother needed a job, they would get one.

During the initial phase of the pandemic, my parents took a few weeks to close the restaurant completely, and that is when they noticed a sense of relief and started imagining retiring.

When owners are this involved there is a tradeoff. “When you leave, the place never leaves you,” my father said.

Out of the Blue, now closed, will never leave me.