When only the best will do: These New England hotels just earned five stars from Forbes

I suspect we’ll see an addition to the list in 2025. The newly opened and very opulent Raffles Boston (it opened too late in 2023 for review) will likely join the five-star club. But now we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

Encore Boston Harbor earned its first five-star rating in the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide two years ago. Last year, Chatham Bars Inn finally nabbed the elusive five stars after more than 100 years in business. This year, the annual list, which rates hotels based “on up to 900 objective criteria,” yielded few surprises, with the number of five-star hotels in Massachusetts holding steady at nine.

Advertisement

First, a quick primer. Forbes started rating lodging in 1958 with anonymous inspectors carefully scouring hotels and resorts in categories such as service, cleanliness, amenities, and services. According to Forbes, the reviews are all carried out anonymously by inspectors. Rare properties that it deems outstanding are awarded five stars. This year, a total of 340 hotels around the world earned five stars from Forbes.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

In the Boston area, five hotels earned the coveted five-star rating: Boston Harbor Hotel, Encore Boston Harbor, Four Seasons Boston, Four Seasons One Dalton Street, and Mandarin Oriental Boston.

Wheatleigh in Lenox earned five stars in the 2024 Forbes Travel Guide.

Three hotels and resorts on Cape Cod landed five stars: Chatham Bars Inn, Chatham Bars, and Wequassett Resort and Golf Club. In the Berkshires, Wheatleigh in Lenox also made the cut.

Outside of Massachusetts, just a handful of five-star hotels and resorts were on the Forbes list. The pricey Twin Farms in Barnard, Vt., again earned five stars. In Rhode Island, the Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, Ocean House in Westerly, and Weekapaug Inn, also in Westerly, earned five stars. There were no five-star hotels in New Hampshire or Connecticut.

The interior library lounge at the Cafe & Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, R.I. HANDOUT

For a look at the entire Forbes list, including four-star and recommended hotels, go to www.forbestravelguide.com.

Advertisement

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.