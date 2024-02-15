How a Springfield mom of seven went from homelessness to the sweet smell of startup success

More often than not, Coon, 50, also has company behind the counter working alongside one or more of her seven kids, who range in age from 14 to 34. She calls them by number, as in, “No. 5 manages Springfield. Nos. 6 and 7 are minors and run the counter and work in the back,” and so on. From the start, her goal was to open seven stores — one for each kid to call their own. She’s on her way with two new stores (the other is in Chicopee) and a popular cookie-catering trailer.

SPRINGFIELD — When owner Sheila Coon is behind the counter of Hot Oven Cookies on Parker Street, people like to stay a while. She treats newcomers like loyal customers and loyal customers like old friends, catching up on their lives in between filling orders or listening to their own ideas for cookie recipes. On a recent afternoon, Melissa Sanchez was telling Coon about her “junk cookie” with potato chips. “Bring one in,” Coon told her. “We’ll barter.”

Her regulars have followed her professional trials — multiple relocations due to no heat, stifling heat, harassment, a caving ceiling at one shop, a break-in at another — and cheered her triumphs since she opened her first store in 2018. But until recently, when Coon appeared on the Tamron Hall Show to share her story, some of her customers knew little about the personal hardships she’s endured along the way, exposed to violence and addiction from a young age and, later, dealing with a failed bakery business and periods of homelessness.

Jenei Rivera takes an order from a customer while working behind the counter at Springfield's Hot Oven Cookies, owned by her mother, Sheila Coon. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Last May, Coon shared a photo on Instagram of the homeless shelter where she and three of her daughters lived for a year, starting in 2014, after she separated from their father and struggled to find child care while holding down double shifts as a certified nursing assistant at a long-term care facility. She ended up losing her job, then her apartment.

The day Coon and her daughters pulled up to the shelter in their packed van, “I said to the girls, ‘If they have to put us with a strange family, we’ll just sleep in the car,’” she recalled. Instead, they got their own apartment, stocked with new pots and pans.

It was while living at the shelter that Coon decided to start her own business “somehow, some way.” Though she has a bachelor’s degree in paralegal studies, she’d always wanted to be an entrepreneur, “and that’s rooted in having grown up with a mom and a grandmother who both had their own micro-businesses,” said Coon, who was raised by her grandparents and now has 11 grandkids of her own. “My mom sold cookies, and my grandmother sold limbers — it’s like a popsicle in a cup.”

Her own entrepreneurial vision started with cookie delivery and ended with the dream of creating a social mission-driven franchise “so that I could share the opportunity with other women like me,” she said.

“Everybody else thought I was crazy, like, ‘Shouldn’t you concentrate on not being homeless?,’” she said. But her grandfather had taught her to think big, and to plan. “So, I literally sat in that shelter, and I came up with what I call ‘the broke plan.’”

Coon learned her broke plan was actually a “growth plan” when she took advantage of local entrepreneurial programs. After she discovered Holyoke’s SPARK initiative dedicated to kickstarting Latino-owned businesses, she signed up for classes and received $20,000 in grant money to buy her cookie-catering trailer, Violet. In a word, Violet is “power,” she said. “Like, if anything ever happens, I own her. Nobody can take her away from me, and I can take care of my kids.”

Around the same time, the Springfield-based Valley Venture Mentors matched her with business mentors, including VVM co-founder Paul Silva, who recalls Coon pitching her cookie-truck business during auditions for an accelerator program for budding entrepreneurs.

Sheila Coon, owner of Hot Oven Cookies, reaches for a plate while eating pizza with her family at the end of the day in Springfield. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Not only had she shown grit, “one of the most important things you need to be a successful entrepreneur,” Silva said, but thanks to a gig selling cookies at the Holyoke Farmers’ Market, she was already up and running. “She had skin in the game: She needed to do this to feed her family, so she was committed, and that commitment came through.” So did her “absolute jovial energy.”

That energy was on full display at the Springfield shop, where Coon and her 24-year-old daughter, Jenei Rivera (No. 5), held court behind the counter.

“I’m the jack of all trades,” said Rivera, in between teasing her 16-year-old sister, Mia (No. 6). She’s also comic foil to her mom, who has the gift of gab and sometimes gets distracted mid-order.

“You see, she talks, and then . . . ,” Rivera said, waving her hand.

Sheila Coon, owner of Hot Oven Cookies, at her shop in Springfield. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Coon was helping Tia Thompson, a stay-at-home mom of a 6-year-old with autism, who picks up cookies every Friday to share with her daughter’s teachers. Coon always throws in a free dozen for her household.

As Thompson hung out, a couple of steamfitters from the city’s Department of Facilities picked up cookies to bring back to their workshop. “What an awesome business model. I don’t remember anything like it growing up,” said Christian Donovan, who’s from Springfield. “There was a Carvel, Friendly’s . . .”

“What about La Fiorentina?” asked Coon. “I grew up on their fruit cakes.”

Over the course of an hour, she sold dozens of cookies and covered as many topics with customers who come to shoot the breeze as much as they do to taste her latest creations. She currently has 1,000 recipes and counting, including the Guava Cheesecake and Coquito Snickerdoodle, both love letters to her Boricuan roots — and customer favorites.

Jenei Rivera packs up an order for a customer while working at Springfield's Hot Oven Cookies, owned by her mother, Sheila Coon. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“Maybe it’s my ADHD,” she said, “but I like changing things.”

She’s still changing, and growing. But her success has been mixed with struggle, and Coon has been outspoken on social media about the sexism and racism she’s faced as a “brown Puerto Rican woman” since opening her first shop. In December, she closed her Westfield store citing the “toxicity and turmoil,” including verbal harassment and a break-in, she encountered after questioning the safety of people of color in the local business community.

She opened her Chicopee store around the same time.

Salted Caramel Latte, Carrot Cake Cream, and Pina Colada cookies at Hot Oven Cookies, owned by Sheila Coon. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Coon recently applied for a $100,000 bank loan to cover expenses for everything from new production equipment to licensing fees to marketing. In addition to preparing for wholesale distribution so she can sell her cookie dough to large-scale food-service operations (like supermarket bakeries), she wants to set up her business as a franchise so that future franchisees can buy the name, branding, dough, and recipes directly from the company she’s building right now: Hot Oven Cookies Dough.

“It’s different pieces of the same pie — the Hot Oven Cookies pie,” said Coon, who’s also working on getting her diversity certification. “That’s how I explain it to my kids.”

Her motto is “sharing the cookie love,” but she’s just as intent on sharing what she’s learned about entrepreneurship to help provide “attainable and sustainable self-employment for the average person” — especially women of color who have the drive, if not the resources, to get started.

“My ultimate dream is to be able to help other people own their own businesses,” she said. “It’s way more than just a cookie thing.”

Sheila Coon, owner of Hot Oven Cookies, turns off the "open" sign while closing up her shop at the end of the day in Springfield. Erin Clark/Globe Staff





Brooke Hauser can be reached at brooke.hauser@globe.com. Follow her @brookehauser.