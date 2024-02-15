NYC bound? Here’s how to snag the best hotel deals.

No lie. We’re talking the two-year-old Civilian Hotel ( www.civilianhotel.com ), set at the edge of the Theater District. And the word “set” definitely applies — the hotel was designed by Tony Award-winning set designer and architect David Rockwell. The Civilian, with its Broadway-themed flourishes, was unfamiliar to us. But when it popped up for a great rate during NYC Hotel Week, with good reviews, we jumped.

NEW YORK CITY — What if we told you we found a stylish 203-room hotel in New York City, with a great location, a rooftop bar, a cocktail lounge, and a good restaurant, near 531(!) other restaurants? And that it was quiet? And that it is possible to snag a room there for $159 per night?

“When you can get an affordable rate, you’ve got money to spend on restaurants and the theater, so you can really enjoy the city,” said David Schubert of the CIVILIAN. The hotel occasionally offers theater packages and runs a Free Sundays promotion: Book a reservation for three nights or more that includes a Sunday, and your Sunday night stay is free. Another perk: There’s discounted parking at a nearby partner garage, something we thrifty Yankees appreciated.

On this visit, we went “Classic New York” all the way, taking in the American Museum of Natural History (www.amnh.org) and its new, immersive “Invisible Worlds” exhibit at the Gilder Center. The museum’s eye-popping Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals offered a burst of color and sparkle we needed on a gray day. It was worth braving the cold to tour the Empire State Building (www.esbnyc.com ), one of the most-photographed buildings in the world (and a dreamy setting for many a romantic comedy). After a $165 million makeover, this Art Deco landmark, with its 102nd-floor observatory, is engaging and exhibit-filled — far better than a mere elevator ride, even if you don’t experience your own “Sleepless in Seattle” moment. We even made a pilgrimage to the Carnegie Diner & Café (www.carnegiediner.com) for their famous lollipop pancakes.

Bottom line: It’s way more fun to spring for a strawberry-cheesecake milkshake or an Empire State Building LEGO set than to pay hundreds for a tiny (and in New York, they’re often tiny) hotel room. Of course, today’s fabulous rate may be tomorrow’s splurge-fest. Like airfares, hotel rates can vary wildly. (Rates at the Civilian go up to $799 at their peak. Yeah, we won’t be doing that!)

What are the secrets for snagging a good deal, beyond NYC Hotel Week? We went to a New Yorker with all the intel, Alyssa Schmid of New York City Tourism + Conventions (www.nyctourism.com).

The guest rooms at the Civilian Hotel are snug but comfy and incredibly quiet. You can’t beat the location, either — and you’ll like it that much more if you get a great deal. Diane Bair

How low can you go?

“Hotel prices in New York City are the lowest in January — specifically from Jan. 2-15 or so,” says Schmid. Then prices begin to rise — steadily — for the rest of the year, she notes. “We run NYC Hotel Week (www.nyctourism.com/hotelweek) in January because it is one of the lowest demand points of the year.” Rates were 24 percent off for 2024; next year, they’ll likely be 25 percent off.

The first quarter of the year is typically the least expensive time of the year to book hotels in New York City, Schmid says, except for a few holiday peaks including Valentine’s Day, Easter weekend, and school spring break weeks.

Generally, September to December is the most expensive time to book a hotel, she notes. Those are the months with the highest demand by leisure and business travelers.

There are more than 500 restaurants located near the Civilian Hotel in New York City, but it’s handy when there’s a good one onsite. This is Rosevale Kitchen. Diane Bair

Say yes to July — and holidays

When to avoid the Big Apple, if you’re on a budget: June. “The highest prices in the first half of the year occur in June, due to weddings, business events, and other group activity,” Schmid notes. The month of July is the least expensive time during the summer, if you don’t mind getting a little sticky in the humidity, while prices in August tick up due to international travelers.

If you’re thinking of visiting during a holiday, you’re in luck: “National holidays during the latter part of the year — Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day — tend to be a good deal,” Schmid says. Even New Year’s Eve can bring lower rates, “as long as you stick to hotels outside of Times Square and its surrounding areas.”

NYC Hotel Week offers great deals, but there are other times to find bargains if you time it right. Why pay $700 when you can pay $150 or so for the same thing? Diane Bair

For the WFH or retired crowd

Is your schedule flexible? You’ll often find lower prices on Sundays (when leisure travelers depart) and on Thursdays, when the business crowd heads home. We found a great weekend deal on a hotel in the Financial District — below $200 per night for a Hilton-brand property. That wasn’t an outlier: “Hotels that cater to business travelers are likely to have better rates on the weekends,” Schmid says. The neighborhood wasn’t a ghost town, either; Battery Park was lively (we even saw an outdoor wedding), and there were plenty of places open to eat and drink.

Midtown hotels may command higher prices midweek, because both leisure and business travelers are booking them, Schmid explains. “On weekends, the Upper East Side, and neighborhoods like SoHo, Williamsburg, and TriBeCa, will see higher prices.” (The trendy ‘hoods, in other words.)

Some strategies for sleuthing out low hotel rates (the writers weigh in)

Look at the hotels’ official websites and hotel aggregators (meta-search engines) and compare rates. The folks at www.frommers.com recently compared the latter and ranked the following sites as their top five: www.Google.com/travel/hotels; www.booking.com; www.Hotelscombined.com; www.kayak.com/stays; and www.agoda.com. Note that the listed rate may not reveal extras, like the dreaded “resort fee” and taxes. You may not see the total fee itemized until you’ve selected a room. In New York City, for example, hotel rooms are subject to a 14.75 percent occupancy tax.

We’d advise booking directly with the hotel when you’re finally ready to commit. Booking directly means they can’t pass the buck (such as, blame the third-party booking site) if your room reservation goes astray. Some hotels will price-match a lower rate, plus, you’ll get loyalty points if the property has such a program. Think Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy, IHG One Rewards, and so on. By joining those loyalty programs, you’ll get “member rates,” and email notifications with special promotions. Joining is free.

Speaking of member rates: As you’re booking, click on the button that says “special rates” or something similar. Members of AAA, AARP, and other groups often get discounts. Discounts may be available to seniors, teachers, and government and military employees, for example.

Much as we love a weekend in NYC, that Apple tastes even sweeter when it costs less. See you at the diner!

For more information, visit www.nyctourism.com.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com