A ski resort weekend if you don’t ski? Still worth it.

Is plumping for a ski resort weekend worth it if you can’t ski? When our loved ones are ready to head north and shred the gnar, where does that leave the rest of us?

For as long as I can remember, the idea of ski resorts has enchanted me. But skiing itself? Not so much. As a kid, I never learned how to barrel down the slopes on a pair of spruced-up slats. Now I’m 35 years old, my center of gravity is much higher, and I’m too mindful of risk and consequence to master the art. So when a couple of Friends Who Ski invited me to join them at Attitash-Bear Peak , I experienced a common winter traveler’s dilemma.

Advertisement

I accepted the invitation, drove up to Crawford Notch through snow flurries, and pulled up to the Grand Summit Hotel trepidatiously. Was this a mistake? No sooner had I entered the big toasty lobby when the resort’s concierge manager, Judy, unveiled an enticing menu of onsite activities that I could avail myself of. Pickleball! Tubing! Snow volleyball! Craft beer sampling! The sauna! And of course, a heated outdoor pool. An hour later, as I floated in the piping hot water, feeling my tissues loosen and admiring all the snow clumped on the neighboring pine conifers, I thought of my friends riding the lift up to Bear Peak, cheeks reddening, toes numbing, and wallets lighter. And I wondered if I had somehow nabbed the sweeter deal.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Contrary to popular belief, you can have yourself a decadent stay at a New England ski resort without bindings and poles. Instead of building your ski resort trip around the main recreational offering, you can lean into the dreamy midwinter ambience of resorts with their ethereal lights, crackling fires, and rich, gooey grub. You can go beyond skiing and experience other forms of outdoor adventuring and adrenaline highs, which many ski resorts offer. Even if you’re a seasoned alpine athlete, consider the warmer, wetter winters we’ve been having lately. One day, you might find yourself sequestered at a resort that you’ve already paid for, and unable to ski.

Advertisement

So what can you do?

Entrance to the heated outdoor pool at Attitash Bear Peak. Miles Howard

Stranger thrills

There’s something primally alluring about gliding down the haunches of a mountain, and alpine coasters allow you to experience this without the bodily exposure of downhill skiing. That’s right. Literal roller coasters are snaking around a handful of New England’s ski resorts, and the Timber Ripper Mountain Coaster at Okemo Mountain Resort has the distinction of remaining open during the winter months. You strap yourself into a small sled-shaped car and fly through the forest on a plunging, spiraling track — with a handbrake to control your speed. You might even catch sight of your companions on the slopes as you return to the foot of the mountain.

The Timber Ripper Mountain Coaster at Okemo Mountain Resort is a hit with kids of all ages. Okemo Mountain Resort

Or maybe you’d prefer to avoid the cold shock of descending a snowbound peak altogether. Jay Peak’s Pump House — a bounteous indoor water park— offers frothing thrills beneath a glass roof. The lazy river is anything but, with strong currents and rapids. The spaghetti heap of tri-colored water slides offers classic innertube thrills. You can also learn the art of flowriding: a mashup of skateboarding, surfing, and snowboarding. But the big fish here is La Chute, a terrifyingly tempting looping waterslide.

Advertisement

Bodily bliss

Winter R&R is about contrasts, and stepping into an illuminated, outdoor pool or hot tub after a day on the slopes is a ski resort ritual. But you don’t have to ski to appreciate the pleasure of a hot soak — you just have to be outside when it’s frigid and snowy. The RiverWalk Resort at Loon Mountain boasts one of the finest pool-and-jacuzzi combos in the region, with heated walkways around the glowing pools, a view of the nearby Sandwich Range mountains, and a portal through which you can swim back into the warm building. An even bigger, lagoon-like pool surrounds these heated pools, and during the wintertime it transforms into a lighted skating rink.

Pickleball at Attitash. Miles Howard

If a nice, steamy soak does your mind and body well, up the ante and try a more hands-on spa experience — a hot oil scalp massage, an exfoliating Maine blueberry facial, or a muscle-relaxing hot stone treatment. You’ll find all of these services and more at Sunday River’s Jordan Spa. It won’t be cheap, but neither is a lift ticket. Consider your spa session a more restorative splurge.

Scenery worth savoring

Midwinter mountains are a landscape in hibernation, and some of us prefer to visit that land in a more meditative way than screaming down ravines on skis. And it’s worth remembering that not all ski resorts are built around downhill skiing. The Trapp Family Lodge (started by the von Trapp family upon resettling in Vermont) has a powdery labyrinth of woodland trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, both of which are gentler, safer, and less expensive alternatives to downhill skiing. Why fly through winter woods when you can immerse yourself in their beauty?

Advertisement

Snowshoeing at the Trapp Family Lodge. Trapp Family Lodge

Still, at a certain point, long lineups of activities and amenities can distract from the obvious — ski resorts can be among the most scenically charming places to spend a weekend in the winter. A cozy, soft-lit lodge tucked in a winterscape of snow banks and evergreens? There’s a sensorial allure here that transcends skiing or any outdoor sport. Take Sugarloaf, the largest ski resort in Maine. At the end of the day, you’re in the remote, snowbound Carrabassett Valley, far north of Greater Boston. When you sit down in the gregarious Bag and Kettle restaurant and bite into one of their lauded burgers, the sight of the frozen wild outside imbues each bite with something special. It’s pitch black and freezing out there, but in here, there’s nourishment. Edible and social.

Miles Howard can be reached at mileswhoward@gmail.com.





The Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vt. Wilson Ring/Associated Press







