Salem gets a new burger haunt; a build-your-own pasta bar breaks into Brookline

“The food menu is inspired by my roots as a Northeasterner, bringing together classics from all corners of Italian and Middle Eastern cultures, an amalgam of things I grew up eating from Boston to NYC,” he says.

He describes an “American dive, presented with great care and hospitality.”

Openings : MIDA partner Seth Gerber expands to the North Shore with The Babe in Salem (268 Washington St.).

Dive into whiskey, mozzarella pockets, cheeseburgers, falafel, and fried chicken (plus karaoke and trivia) daily from 5 p.m., with brunch and lunch on the way.

Coming soon: Porter Square’s Yume Ga Arukara will open a second location in the Seaport at the end of February (70 Pier 4 Blvd., Suite 260). Slurp hot, cold, or spicy house-made Japanese udon noodles; in 2018, the Cambridge branch was named to Bon Appétit’s “hot 10″ list of the best new restaurants in America.

A plate of Hot Udon at Yume Ga Arukara in Cambridge.

In other noodle news, BE Pasta Bar comes to Brookline (1026 Commonwealth Ave.) in March. Build-your-own bowls with various pastas, plus meatballs, sausage, eggplant, and an assortment of sauces, as well as sandwiches and salads. Carbo-load daily from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Closings: Vincent’s will close on Thursday, Feb. 29, after almost four years in Kendall Square (233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave.), says Big Dipper Hospitality’s John Kessen. The group is also in charge of Mamaleh’s and State Park.

Vincent’s opened in May 2020 as a corner-store pandemic respite serving tacos and groceries, evolving into a popular brunch destination and wine bar. Before that, Big Dipper ran Hungry Mother in the same space.

Luscious Leaps: Downtown’s High Street Place (100 High St.) hosts a Leap Day beefsteak and bowties beer dinner on Thursday, Feb. 29. The bowties don’t refer to pasta. Guests are encouraged to sport bowties and evening gowns for the event, which includes a three-course, fork- and napkin-free beefsteak meal featuring High Street vendors and Boulevard Brewing Co. beer. Why not change out of your work clothes and slip into a tux? (Aprons are provided.) Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Get tickets at www.highstreetplace.com/event.

