Sarah Wang on packing cubes, Disney in Japan, and eating ‘anything flaming hot’

When Sarah Wang graduated from Boston University — where she majored in music and vocal performance — the Dallas native was uncertain about job prospects. But just a few days after graduation, the now 24-year-old decided to take the train to New York City to audition for a role in the national tour of “Pretty Woman: The Musical.” Much to her delight, she was cast as Violetta, the opera singer who performs a segment from Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” in the scene where, in the 1990 movie on which the musical is based, the character Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) takes Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) on a date to the opera. The musical is at the Emerson Colonial Theatre Feb. 27-March 3. “Audiences enjoy reliving the movie in a different way, with rock songs, choreography… live theater always brings a different layer to a story,” said Wang in a recent phone call from Reno, Nev., where the show was being performed. She admitted that the vocal demands of her performance can be challenging. “I try not to talk too excessively when I don’t have to, like when I’m hanging out with castmates. I also drink lots of water and have a steamer device.” Wang, who in addition to playing an opera singer is in the ensemble, said she is “so excited” to be performing in Boston and can’t wait to see friends, visit her former professors at BU’s College of Fine Arts, and show off her former stamping grounds to her castmates. We caught up with Wang — who when not on tour lives with her parents and 3-year-old mini Goldendoodle, DJ, in Dallas (but said she plans to move to New York City soon) — to talk about all things travel.

I would say the Disneyland in Japan. I recently went to Disneyland in California and it was one of the happiest days of my life that I’ve had in a while. Also, I’ve been wanting to go back to Japan for the longest time; I love the food, people, ambiance, and shopping. So, the two of those combined is Disney in Japan.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted?

I went to Lake Tahoe with my parents. It was a very chill vacation; we stayed at a resort, walked trails, and were very immersed in the nature – which was very much needed.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own?

Mostly on our own/with family.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation?

I haven’t done much of it but would be open to it. I think a detox of technology is much needed and I do enjoy nature and activities.

What has been your worst vacation experience?

I went to Paris with my family five years ago, and my mother got pickpocketed and had her wallet and passport stolen. It’s actually kind of amazing how none of us noticed.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all?

I would say mostly to relax. I want time to just chill out, but I also want to adventure and learn and try new things. So I guess it’s a bit of everything — but the goal is to relax.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation?

”Our Wives Under the Sea” by Julia Armfield. It’s a book from the summer that I started but never finished.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be?

Not sure but probably with some YouTube vlogger that I enjoy; they would have a good itinerary that I’d love to follow, and they’d also document the trip, which would be cool to have and on which to look back.

What is the best gift to give a traveler?

Since I’m traveling a lot for tour and have experience with this, I would say a neck pillow or headphones, since I really enjoy listening to music when I travel.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip?

Anything flaming hot — Cheetos, Takis, and hot fries.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation?

I’m not sure if this counts but it would have to be the elder wand that I got from Harry Potter World at Universal Studios in Florida.

What is your favorite app/website for travel?

Flighty. It’s an app that tracks any flight that you have with any airline. It’s really convenient for checking possible delays ahead of time.

What has travel taught you?

Being able to travel is such a gift, and I truly wish every person was able to travel and see the world. Being exposed to different environments, cultures, and people expands your worldview. That definitely translates to how open-minded and empathetic you are as a person.

What is your best travel tip?

Packing cubes. They have saved my life because it saves a lot of room and it’s so much more organized than just throwing in clothes altogether.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.