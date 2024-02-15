Why didn’t she want a second date?

Q. I am a 56-year-old divorced man who hasn’t dated in nine years, post divorce. I recently went on the dating app Bumble and had a coffee date I thought went well.

She agreed to see me again, but I never asked for her phone number and told her I’d message her on the app. I waited a couple of days, then messaged about the second date and never heard from her again.

Did I break some type of app etiquette?

PERPLEXED IN OREGON

A. I don’t think you did anything wrong.

I mean, it would have been nice of you to send her a message just one day after meeting her, but I’m not sure your timing was the problem here.

It’s more likely that she got overwhelmed, felt different about the date after it was over, changed her mind about wanting a second date because she met someone else, or was just being nice in the first place when she said she’d go.

Maybe she got promoted at work and can’t even think about responding right now.

We’ll probably never solve this mystery.

Get used to not knowing — because it’s part of the process. It’ll all make more sense when you’re the one being opaque about your decisions.

Even if she wrote back and said, “Hey, you messed up by not asking for my number on Date 1 — and you should have messaged the next day,” you wouldn’t learn much. Everyone has their own preferences.

Apps can be a great way to find love, I swear. That said, make sure friends and family know you’re ready to date, because setups are nice too. Less mystery there.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Do you remember dating in junior high, where a whole relationship could both start and end during a single lunch period? That’s where you are again.

FRIARTUCK01





This is very common. Don’t try to figure it out. I had a coffee date once where the woman agreed to a second date for the next weekend. She asked if we could exchange phone numbers before we parted. Then less than an hour later she texted and said she just wanted to be friends. I offered to meet up again just as friends and never heard from her again. It’s frustrating but it’s normal and part of the process. Time to move on to your next date!

SELDOMSOBERBAND





As someone that used to be on these apps, I can tell you from a female perspective, you failed when you didn’t ask her for her number and a follow-up. A text saying something like, “I enjoyed meeting you this afternoon and would really like to see you again,” would have been nice. Saying “I will just message you on the app” ... my initial thought would have been, “OK, he is not interested.”

LEFTYLUCY7





Next time you meet someone through an app, if you think things went well and are interested in an actual date, give the woman your phone number and tell her to call. Assume she won’t, because that’s the safe bet. Meanwhile, find someone else to meet up with. Don’t wait by the phone hoping the previous one will call.

ANTELOPESPANDASKOALASOHMY





I guess I don’t understand why you waited. If you wanted to see her again, why not just make plans?

ASH





Don’t listen to that noise about “contacting the next day with enthusiasm.” At your age, you should be taking your time and enjoying the process. Next time, maybe ask for her number at the end of the date if all is going well. At least you’d know for sure if she was being evasive.

PENSEUSE





You didn’t do anything wrong. Sometimes people just aren’t feeling it, and they’re allowed to do that. What you’re looking for is someone who DOES feel it. Keep looking.

WIZEN

