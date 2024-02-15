‘It’s a beautiful sport’: More people are warming up to the idea of winter surfing

For Veronica White, winter surfing offers the opportunity to continue her passion for surfing long after summer ends. She tries to surf every day, even if the waves are small, even if it’s dark outside, even if she’s afraid a shark might be under her board.

It might not top everyone’s list for most obvious romantic dates, but winter surfing in New England has an enthusiastic following because the waves are usually pretty big and consistent.

If you’re looking for new date ideas, maybe it’s time to try something romantically unconventional, possibly uncomfortable, and definitely cold to heat up your love life. Ever tried winter surfing?

“It’s a pretty intense fear to overcome, but when you ultimately do overcome it, there’s a lot of satisfaction,” she explained.

White surfs for about 45 minutes each evening after work in Nahant. She said she won’t leave the ocean until she catches three waves. In the darkness of winter, she takes advantage of the exterior lights of a nearby restaurant in Nahant to find her way on the waves. She is always pleased when she spots other surfers, but it is not as frequent in the winter.

Boston Surf Adventures hosted a Winter Surf Camp at Hampton Beach for surfers to learn how to surf and surf safely. Instructor Christine Jozitis (left) leads surfers in stretching on the beach to limber up before they surf. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A defense attorney, White said the strength she finds surfing allows her to stay focused for her clients.

“We deal with high-stakes situations and clients facing a lot of state prison times,” she said. “Facing that fear, it allows me to perform in a mindful way in the courtroom.”

She knows surfing alone in the winter is dangerous, especially at night, but she said that surfing for her is more than just gliding across the water, which, in itself, is a beautiful feeling.

“There is something deep, deep in my soul where I feel a connection with the ocean — it’s like a second home to me almost like I was a fish or a dolphin in my past life.”

Grant Gary said he also feels a spiritual connection to surfing.

“I feel an incredible sense of peace about the world,” he said.

Boston Surf Adventures hosted a Winter Surf Camp at Hampton Beach for surfers to learn how to surf and surf safely. Remy Garvin-Young, 15, jumps off her board at the end of her ride. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A former public school teacher, Gary created Boston Surf Adventures in 2021 to share his knowledge of the sport. Last year, the company began to offer weekend-long winter surf camps to teach students how to surf safely and comfortably in the frigid temperatures. They sold out so quickly that they added another one for this March. In addition, they offer private lessons.

“It could be a really, really fun date for the right couple,” he said.

He recalls the first time he attempted winter surfing. He didn’t know what to expect since he had only read about winter surfing in “Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by William Finnegan.

“I put the gear on in my car, then I cranked up the heat all the way up until I was sweating buckets in my wetsuit,” he recalled. “I trudged through the snow to the water, still thinking ‘This is absolutely crazy! I’m going to be freezing cold!’”

Juliana Hathaway smiles as she walks out of the frigid water. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Then a surprising thing happened. Once he got into the water, he realized it wasn’t so bad.

“The gear is so incredibly good that it absolutely insulates you,” he said.

On a recent Saturday, Boston Surf Adventures instructors and students met at “The Wall,” a surf break in Hampton Beach. The air temperature was 14 degrees.

Christine Jozitis, 34, one of the instructors, explained that a recent storm had caused the tide to remain higher than expected. As a result, the start time was delayed by about an hour.

“We need a little more sand and a little less water,” said Jozitis. She told the students to remain in their cars to keep warm.

“The Wall is where I learned to surf, so it’s special for me to teach here,” she said. She added that she was one of the only females surfing in New Hampshire while she was growing up.

Boston Surf Adventures hosted a Winter Surf Camp at Hampton Beach for surfers to learn how to surf and surf safely. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“I want to bring people a community that I didn’t have when I was young,” she said.

Just as Jozitis predicted, small waves appeared as the tide receded. Soon the group made last-minute clothing checks (“You need to tuck your hood under” Jozitis said as she adjusted a woman’s wetsuit). Then instructors and students carried their boards across icy rocks and entered the 42-degree water.

Tania Del Rio, a swimmer from the Boston area, had surfed only a handful of times before the winter surf class. She said she had always wanted to learn.

“I’m nervous about the cold but know I will get through it,” she said, adding. “Mostly, I’m so excited.”

Surfers carry their boards down the steps leading to the water. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Entering the ocean near her was Kathleen Patrón, 36, who moved to Massachusetts from Wisconsin eight years ago. Patron said that before she lived here, she did not know people surfed in New England. She began to surf in the spring of 2020 when she — like many — was looking for a hobby during COVID-19. She borrowed a friend’s surfboard to give it a try.

“There are two types of surfers,” she said. “Those who do it once for 10 minutes and hate it, and those who do it for 10 minutes and become obsessed.”

She falls into the latter category.

“When winter rolled around, I was so obsessed that I got into winter surfing,” she said. “People thought I was crazy.”

She found it great for her mental health as it has a meditative component.

“There’s something about looking for and waiting for the waves to come that is relaxing,” she said.

But like many activities that people started doing during COVID, she fell out of the habit once the world opened up again.

Surfers work on a balance exercise on their boards before taking to the water. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

For her, the weekend lesson with Boston Surf Adventures was an opportunity to reset and bring surfing and a surfing community back into her life.

Despite the frigid temperatures, the group stayed in the water for about an hour.

“I wasn’t cold at all. We were feeling great!” Patron said. “Now that I got through this barrier, I know I can do it.”

She said her husband refers to winter surfing as “ice surfing” and she would be happy to spend “Galantine’s Day” surfing with the women from the weekend adventure.

As for Del Rio, she said she reached her goal, which was to stand up on the board and surf a few times.

“It was everything I wanted and more,” said Del Rio. “It’s a beautiful sport.”

Karen Russo can be reached at kkrusso@gmail.com.