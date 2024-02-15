A retired couple creates a rustic (‘but not “Yellowstone” rustic’) Berkshires dream home

Carly Shafiroff, founder of Carly Jane Design, guided them through a discovery process to fine-tune their direction. “We learned that they liked rustic elements with clean lines and pops of color, which made for a fun twist,” she says. The concept melds the landscape and lifestyle of the Berkshires: fresh and modern but also relaxed, with soft, cozy touches.

Never having built a home before, Aimee and Andy Bevacqua, who had recently retired to the Berkshires, were not quite sure how to best describe the style they were going for. “We said, ‘Rustic, but not Yellowstone rustic,’” Andy says with a laugh, referencing the neo-Western television series the pair had been watching at the time.

The main spaces in the open concept plan, with hand-distressed pine ceiling beams and knotty white oak floors stained a rich brown to contrast warm white walls, perfectly capture the aesthetic. The living room, with the stone fireplace that anchors it, is a case in point. Whereas many newly constructed ski homes have cookie-cutter fireplaces made of ledgestone in the same shade of gray, Shafiroff says, this one is made from two types of granite in different shapes. “I wanted this to feel as though we collected the stones outdoors and randomly placed them,” the designer says.

The room also exemplifies Shafiroff’s overall approach to furnishing the home. Delighted that the couple share her love of handcrafted wood furniture — it was important that they incorporate treasured pieces from their 40-plus-year marriage, including the handmade credenza beside the fireplace — Shafiroff tapped New England makers for key pieces. Peter Sandback, a New Hampshire woodworker she had met at a furniture fair, made the large walnut coffee table with an inlaid nail pattern that echoes the trees outdoors. Sandback also crafted the homey alder wood island in the kitchen.

The centerpiece in the dining room is a trestle table made by Erik O.F. Schutz, a local cabinetmaker who finds inspiration in George Nakashima, a midcentury modern architect and furniture maker. Shafiroff, Schutz, and the Bevacquas all met up at Berkshire Products to find the perfect slab of live edge walnut. “It’s a fun way to incorporate the client into the design process,” Shafiroff says.

Hues plucked from Shafiroff’s Berkshires-suffused color scheme turn up throughout the home. Plum chairs punctuate the ends of the dining table, tying to the sumptuous, burgundy Missoni runner in the 24-foot-high, sundrenched stairwell. Verellen sofas and chairs from Artefact Home | Garden offer a variety of seating options in the sunroom, where Andy spends most of his time, and the living room, where, Shafiroff explains, the rust-colored velvet sofa anchors the space and connects it to others.

In the kitchen, Shafiroff introduces another material — hot-rolled steel in an oil-rubbed bronze finish — for the range hood. The burnished metal makes a statement without standing out, which was important to Shafiroff, who considered (and then dismissed) copper as too showy with the forest green cabinets. Indeed, the nuanced finish complements the creamy beige quartzite that Aimee chose for the countertop beneath it. “I love working with local craftspeople, especially younger, rising ones like Kody Goddard who made the hood,” Shafiroff says. “Pieces like these are unique to the homeowner and lend a sense of what the Berkshires has to offer.”

Rich wood tones, saturated colors, and sophisticated pattern make their way upstairs in the couple’s primary suites. (Individual bedroom suites accommodate different sleeping habits.) Andy’s room is masculine, with smoky green wainscoting, a live edge walnut headboard, nightstands with leather pulls, and striped shades. Aimee’s bedroom features a graceful four-poster bed, leafy tone-on-tone drapery, a sleek, built-in walnut vanity made by Schutz and accessorized with an ornate gilded mirror from Aimee’s childhood bedroom, and a chair upholstered in a voluptuous floral.

Although the couple began with not-so-specific style cues, the end result comfortably aligns with their lifestyle, tastes, and surroundings. “The home is cozy and inviting,” Shafiroff says. “It really envelopes their personality.” ª

RESOURCES

Interior designer: Carly Jane Design, carlyjanedesign.com

Kitchen and bath cabinetry: Berkshire Hills Design, berkshirehillsdesign.com

Architectural designer and builder: Creative Building Solutions, creative-building-solutions.com

Shafiroff combines cozy and glam in the sunroom using grass-cloth wallcovering, denim upholstery, and a Visual Comfort & Co. chandelier with swirled glass globes. photographs by tamara flanagan/Styling by Sean Williams

The team kicked off the kitchen design with the cabinetry paint color: Benjamin Moore’s Caldwell Green. photographs by tamara flanagan/Styling by Sean Williams

A linear chandelier with thick, handmade glass by Vermont-based Hubbardton Forge hangs over the dining table. photographs by tamara flanagan/Styling by Sean Williams

Wainscoting painted Benjamin Moore’s Vintage Vogue sets off the live edge headboard in Andy’s bedroom. photographs by tamara flanagan/Styling by Sean Williams

In the guest bath, Rebecca Atwood’s watercolor wallpaper lends movement reminiscent of the leafy scene outdoors. photographs by tamara flanagan/Styling by Sean Williams

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.