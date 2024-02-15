To redesign their sterile condo, a couple drew inspiration from their dog

The inspiration? The couple’s Labrador retriever (really). “Their dog informed the choice for the chocolate velvet upholstery on the sectional,” the designer says with a laugh, noting that the color will help mask shedding. The velvet is also super comfy for watching television. As for the large screen TV, rather than hang it on a big, blank wall, Kreiling designed a built-in with a slatted backdrop. With bookshelves and closed storage for toys, the honey-stained oak piece is a functional workhorse that injected instant interest and warmth.

The couple who purchased this South End condo appreciated that it didn’t need any work — they were expecting a baby after all — but also lamented that the newly gutted unit lacked personality. “Their directive was that we ‘home up’ the antiseptic property,” says Lisa Kreiling, founder of LTK Interiors in Boston. “So, we created a palette that leans into gold, brown, and rust tones.”

Beige pinstriped drapery hangs from a black metal rod at the ceiling, perfectly following the curve of the bay window, which amplifies its height and softens the look of the glass. By day, the corner — enlivened by barrel chairs reupholstered in a fun fabric — is a sunny spot to enjoy the view of the tree-lined street. At night, the drapery wraps the room in a warm hug. The vintage rug, meanwhile, lends a lived-in feel.

The sectional divides the living area from the dining area, but doesn’t feel constricting thanks to the high ceilings. “The owners wanted distinct spaces in the open concept layout,” Kreiling says. “The furniture placement and how the materials interact with each other help define them.”

For instance, the cluster of L’Aviva Home whitewashed red-clay pendants over the dining table is a sculptural anchor that glows at night, and the organic material speaks to the doors on the console. These textural elements, placed on the periphery of the space, enhance the ambiance without overpowering the pared-down silhouettes of the table and chairs.

The table’s curved ends help with circulation and ochre chairs from Lekker — the couple already owned the black ones — are a playful pop. Mustard accessories in the living room, burnished brass lights in the kitchen, and a chunky, russet Armadillo rug in the bedroom make the home feel cozy and consistent from end-to-end.

RESOURCES

Interior designer: LTK Interiors, ltkinteriors.com

Cabinetmaker: Fallon Remodeling Services, 978-609-0648

The colors and materials in the dining area play off the homeowners’ artwork by Fay Jones. Jared Kuzia

Arteriors table lamps with some heft balance the king-size bed and tall ceilings, while melding with the nightstands that the owners brought from their former Beacon Hill apartment. Jared Kuzia

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.