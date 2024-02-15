Man arrested Thursday in Back Bay on larceny warrant

A Boston man was arrested early Thursday morning near the Prudential Center on a warrant issued out of Brookline District Court charging him with larceny, according to police.

Michael Vega, 41, was wanted for larceny from a building and attempted larceny, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers, who were patrolling Back Bay following a recent spate of theft and break-ins, came upon Vega shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the vestibule of the Prudential Mall parking garage. Aware of the mall security’s “stringent policy against trespassing,” officers approached Vega, according to the statement.