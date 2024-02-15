The Rev. Virgil Wood works to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

Thousands marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from Roxbury to the Boston Common in 1965 in the Northeast’s first civil rights march to call attention to segregation and discrimination in the region. Among them was the Rev. Dr. Virgil Wood, who, along with a group of Boston activist leaders, had invited King to the city and led the march.

For Black History Month, the Globe is featuring profiles on the living civil rights leaders who were named Boston “heroes” on the 1965 Freedom Plaza that surrounds the Embrace sculpture.

“He came and gave an impetus and an energy to our Boston work,” Wood told the Globe.

Advertisement

Since then, Wood has devoted himself to maintaining and honoring King’s philosophy of love and justice. He created the Martin Luther King Jr. studies PhD program at the Union Institute & University in Cincinnati, and his 2020 book, “In Love We Still Trust: Lessons we learned from Martin Luther King Jr. and Sr.,” illustrates the nonviolent principles of the “Beloved Community” ethos adapted by King.

Get Money, Power, Inequality A weekly newsletter connecting you with news about the racial wealth gap in Greater Boston, along with solutions being proposed to bridge the gap. Enter Email Sign Up

“The upshot of everything that I’m now doing is making sure that the genius of King’s legacy is not lost,” Wood said.

Wood’s “Boston decade” — as he calls the 10 years he spent in the city from 1963 to 1973 — planted the seeds of his subsequent work in civil rights, education, and church leadership.

After graduating from Andover Newton Theological School with a master of divinity degree in 1956, Wood made his way to Boston in 1963 — not long after he helped mobilize Virginia, his home state, for the March on Washington.

He worked as an associate professor at Northeastern University, where he also served as the dean and director of the university’s African American Institute. Meanwhile, he led Roxbury’s Blue Hills Christian Center as its pastoral director for seven years before receiving his doctorate in education from Harvard University in 1973. He also served as a member of three White House conferences under Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Jimmy Carter.

Advertisement

Wood, who now lives in Texas, worked closely with King on civil rights efforts, including on the national executive board of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and was in charge of the group’s Massachusetts branch during his decade in Boston.

He also spent time in Lynchburg, Va., organizing the city’s chapter of Opportunities Industrialization Center of America, an education and job training program serving disadvantaged adults. Throughout his time as an OIC administrator, Wood helped found 13 OIC centers throughout the Southern states and in Boston.

Wood said he appreciates the sentiment behind “The Embrace” monument and the idea of honoring Boston activists. But he also recalled that in life, King had said not to “spend a penny” memorializing him in death.

Instead, King’s calls amounted to, “If you’ve got money, go and set the people free,” Wood said.

After King’s assassination in 1968, Wood noticed many people invoking the leader’s name but misrepresenting his mission. He said he sees similar patterns today, including in the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C., which cost $120 million to build.

“Somebody needs to put together [serious money] and do ... what Dr. King wanted,” Wood said, which he argued was not to be memorialized in brick and mortar, but to continue advancing the horizons of racial justice he dreamed of.

Advertisement

While he acknowledged the tribute The Embrace evokes on the Boston Common, Wood said the true, full scope of King’s legacy, and his impact in Boston, has not been widely recognized.

Wood hopes to tell “King[’s] Boston number-two story,” he said. “And I hope that Boston is ready to go with that.”

This story was produced by the Globe’s Money, Power, and Inequality team, which covers the racial wealth gap in Greater Boston. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

Madeline Khaw can be reached at maddie.khaw@globe.com. Follow her @maddiekhaw.