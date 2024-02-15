Fast-moving clipper system will produce light snow overnight for Boston area

A clipper type of system is moving into the region Thursday night, but as is generally the case with these types of storms, it is fast moving, will leave little precipitation and generally usher in blustery conditions behind it. You might have also heard the term “Alberta clipper” because often these little systems originate in the province of Alberta in the western part of Canada.

Wednesday’s winds have subsided and it’s a cold start to our Thursday. As we enter the second half of February, the overall picture continues to show limited cold and as of now limited snow — but we do have a small amount of the latter on the way tonight.

Advertisement

A small area of snow crosses Southern New England Thursday evening into early Friday and will move out before sunrise Friday. COD Weather

The clipper name is taken from the fastest cargo ships of the mid to late 1800s known as “clippers.” Since the origin of the storms is in a moisture void part of North America, these systems don’t contain a lot of snowfall. There are situations where they can pick up a little bit of moisture from the Great Lakes or sometimes they can actually move south of New England before turning on us, picking up some Atlantic moisture. Neither of these situations are going to occur with this one. Rather, it’s a very moisture-starved storm.

If Alberta clippers track south, they can grow into bigger storms, but this will not be the case overnight Thursday. NOAA

I expect a period of light snow late Thursday evening ending before dawn on Friday. Generally, most areas will see a coating to an inch or two, with the most snow likely farther north of Boston and barely a coating south of the city.

A coating to a couple of inches of snow is likely overnight as low pressure cuts through New England. Dave Epstein

Sunshine returns quickly on Friday morning but it will be blustery and seasonally cold, feeling a little chillier with the wind.

Another storm system is going to miss us on Saturday, scooting out to the south. It may be close enough for some clouds and a few light snow showers are possible along the south coast as the system makes its closest pass. Otherwise it just looks to be cloudy.

Advertisement

A storm will move south of New England Saturday. Clouds and a few snow showers are possible along the south coast as the system makes its closest pass. Tropical Tidbits

The air mass that will arrive behind that system is unremarkable for its cold but provides another blustery and sunny day for Sunday. School vacation begins this weekend and next week appears to be conducive for travel as well as outdoor activities for the majority who are just staying put.

Temperatures Sunday will stay in the 30s over Southern New England. It will be colder and blustery across the mountains. COD Weather

Take advantage of more daylight and a warming trend next week to get outside for a nature walk. This time of the year activities can include noticing which buds are already swelling, listening for the different bird songs, especially in the morning, and noticing the position of the sun and how much higher it is getting.

With spring well underway, nature is responding. Early blooming witch hazel can be found planted in many gardens and even in downtown Boston. A trip to The Arnold Arboretum will not disappoint with the early blooms.

Snow depth across New England through Thursday. NOAA

For those headed to ski country, it’s been cold enough for the snow that’s already fallen to still be adequate for good conditions, and the lack of bitter Arctic air will allow you to take as many runs as you want before a lunch break.