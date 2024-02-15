What’s behind the weather models?

Even when there isn’t a major storm, forecasters are still mostly relying on these models as guides and it’s theirjob to evaluate them and present their forecast to the public. Weather models have been the main tool we’ve used for several decades, but model data itself is imperfect and must be interpreted.

Anytime there is a weather event, you often hear meteorologists talk about the various forecasting models they use to help them make the best possible prediction of what Mother Nature has in store -- will we get 2 inches of snow or a foot? Will a torrential rainfall cause dangerous flooding? Will there be powerful high winds that knock out power statewide?

The European weather model was far better at predicting Tuesday’s snowstorm than the American one, which is run by the National Centers for Environmental Prediction (part of the National Weather Service), although both are important when making a forecast.

The European model had Tuesday’s storm the farthest south of most models. COD Weather

Weather models explained

• American and Euro models -- The American model or GFS (Global Forecast System) and the European or “Euro” model (ECMWF or European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts) are the two main medium-range forecast predictors in the market today. Both forecast up to 16 days in the future and are used in the days leading up to a storm. Yet there are some significant differences between the two that I dive into below.

And although you often hear about the Euro and the GFS, there are other weather models as well:

• Mesoscale models -- These models do not forecast as far into the future but can better pinpoint smaller-scale features, such as thunderstorms and sea breezes.

• NAM -- Also called the North American model, is used by forecasters when storms are roughly 60 hours away.

• HRRR -- This high resolution rapid refresh model is a short-range model that only makes predictions out to about 18 hours.

The Canadian model is forecasting a period of overnight snow on Thursday, Feb. 15. WeatherBELL

• Canadian model -- Although you don’t hear about it as much there’s also the Canadian model or GEM (Global Environmental Multiscale) model. The Canadian model suite has both short and longer range versions as well. This week the shorter range models performed poorly even against the courser, more widely space grids of the medium-range models, which is not typical.

How do they work?

All weather models work basically the same way. They take information from satellites, weather balloons and other observational tools and ingest them into a gridded model of the atmosphere and planet and then, using physics and math, take that initial data and see how it is going to behave moving forward in time.

Each of those “time steps” in each of those grids allows us to see how clouds, precipitation, areas of high and low pressure and other variables are all going to behave.

Weather models ingest information from satellites, weather balloons and other real-time data and time step it forward to make a forecast. NOAA

The equations used to help predict the weather are virtually the same no matter which model you’re using.

For example, the equation for thermodynamics, radiation and time are not different in the models. However, models can make assumptions and apply the equations differently to help predict the weather. The Euro’s better skill set comes from the way the data is assimilated.

The Euro model accuracy in blue generally is superior to the GFS accuracy in red. The graph shows the five-day accuracy of the model’s positions of the atmosphere at 500 millibars or roughly 18,000 feet. Ryan Maue

The space between the grids are also different between the Euro and GFS -- the former has 9 kilometer spacing while the GFS has 13 km. Think of it like a better pixel camera on your phone. While the Euro is better, it is not perfect and usually the shorter range models provide sharper results a couple of days before a storm.

I personally rely on the Euro until about 48 hours the most before a weather system. Inside of two days, I favor the shorter range models, but do not discount the others.

Weather models use a grid system to simulate the Earth’s weather and make forecasts. NOAA

There are newer models that are evolving all the time and some can use both hydrostatic and non-hydrostatic foundations to forecast. These more advanced models can use altitude or pressure to model the atmosphere. This should, in theory, make them more accurate but as we have recently seen, this may not always be the case.

When forecasters get it wrong -- and we do -- it’s not anyone’s fault. The atmosphere is very complicated and even our fastest computers and most accurate models still can’t be expected to be correct all the time. It might seem like things were more accurate before the models, but that is factually false.

We are now just adding AI as another tool for meteorologists to rely upon to help forecast. Will there be a time when human evaluation is obsolete? Perhaps, but we are years away from that.



