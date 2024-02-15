Court papers detail trail of violence, murders and COVID fraud in Heath Street gang case, prosecutors say

An affidavit filed Wednesday in US District Court in Boston laid out details of the slayings and other crimes allegedly committed by the gang, which authorities said has operated in and around the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments, formerly the Bromley-Heath development, since the 1980s.

Authorities on Wednesday announced that more than 40 suspected members and associates of the Jamaica Plain-based Heath Street Gang are facing federal charges tied to an alleged racketeering scheme linked to three murders, the wounding of a 9-year-old girl, drug and gun trafficking, and some $900,000 in pandemic unemployment fraud.

Advertisement

Among the slayings allegedly committed by the gang was the fatal shooting of a man identified in the affidavit as J.K., who was gunned down outside a 7-Eleven on Centre Street on Aug. 27, 2016, at around 3:30 a.m., the affidavit said.

“The victim was shot multiple times at close range right after he exited the 7-Eleven with some food items,” wrote Boston police Detective Brian Ball in the affidavit. “The shooter was observed by witnesses and briefly caught on camera – the shooter was observed wearing some type of light-colored cloth over his head to conceal his facial features.”

Ball wrote that one of the defendants, Amos Carrasquillo, 35, a Mattapan resident also known as “Cruddy,” had been involved in a drug-related dispute with someone else at the Hailey apartments, leading to an ancillary dispute with J.K.

Video surveillance allegedly linked Carrasquillo to the slaying, according to Ball, who wrote that Carrasquillo was seen prior to the murder “with a light-colored cloth item consistent with one worn by the shooter to conceal his identity.”

Carrasquillo is currently charged with RICO conspiracy and pleaded not guilty at arraignment Wednesday in federal court in Boston, records show. Murder is not charged in the federal system except in select cases, however it can be used as a component of a RICO conspiracy.

Advertisement

A lawyer for Carrasquillo didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

October 2016 wounding of 9-year-old girl by stray bullet in Mission Hill

Ball wrote that another crime linked to the Heath Street Gang was the wounding on Oct. 9. 2016, of a 9-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet around 1:02 a.m. in an area associated with the rival Mission Hill Gang.

The girl had been attending a family gathering.

“Investigators have identified evidence that supports the shooting involved at least two Heath Street Gang members/associates – defendants Michael Riley and Dominique Finch,” Ball wrote.

Riley, Ball wrote, at the time was driving a gray Saturn ION, similar to the vehicle used by “the two hooded shooters.”

Finch was on GPS monitoring at the time of the shooting, Ball wrote.

“The GPS evidence for Finch supports that he was operating a white vehicle associated with the shooting based on a comparison of his GPS data with security camera footage from the area of the shooting around the time of the shooting,” Ball wrote. “The white vehicle and Saturn [ION] were recorded driving past the site of the shooting prior to the shooting – consistent with conducting surveillance.”

Shortly after the shooting, one of the guns was allegedly recovered from Riley’s girlfriend, and the second one was recovered from another Heath Street gangster, the affidavit said.

Advertisement

Finch, a 34-year-old Boston man who goes by “Heff,” and Riley, a 46-year-old Malden resident whose alternate monikers are “Snyda” and “Sneed,” are both charged with RICO conspiracy, records show.

They made initial appearances Wednesday in federal court in Boston where they both ordered held, records show. Finch pleaded not guilty and Riley did not enter a plea.

Riley’s lawyer declined comment Wednesday, and Finch’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fatal shooting of gang associate in January 2021 in Mattapan

The affidavit said a man identified as L.N. was shot, likely by mistake, on Jan. 6 2021, in the area of 749 Morton St. and “subsequently died of his injuries.”

Ball wrote that two Heath Street defendants had “set up an ambush” targeting members of a rival gang at the address, and that “shots were fired by two separate firearms, including a 9mm pistol.”

“The evidence supports that L.N. was shot (likely by mistake) by the 9mm pistol used in the ambush,” a firearm that was found in the possession of another Heath Street gang member a month later, Ball wrote.

Fatal shooting of man in Mission Hill in June 2021

A juvenile Heath Street Gang member fatally shot a man identified in the affidavit as F.B. on the night of June 7, 2021 in “rival Mission Hill Gang territory,” Ball wrote, adding that the juvenile’s been charged with the slaying in state court.

The affidavit said a defendant in the federal case, De’vonne McDonald-Jones, 27, of Roslindale, allegedly “drove the juvenile shooter at the onset of the incident” to the crime scene.

Advertisement

“The evidence also supports that McDonald-Jones traveled to an area from which he could observe the murder scene after the shooting had taken place consistent with his conducting post-shooting surveillance,” Ball wrote, adding that two other Heath Street gangsters drove the youth in a getaway vehicle to a Quincy home following the murder.

McDonald-Jones is charged with RICO conspiracy, records show. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday and was ordered held.

His lawyer didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Fraudulent COVID-19 relief applications

“As part of the investigation of the Heath Street Gang, multiple suspected fraudulent CARES Act unemployment claims were identified,” Ball wrote. “These claims include ... fraudulent employment letters from a company, Married 2 The Mop Cleaning LLC (’M2M’), owned and operated by individuals associated with the Heath Street Gang.”

Defendant Rickquille McKinney owned the company, which was launched in September 2020 and dissolved by the state last year, wrote Ball, who identified McKinney and his wife as Heath Street “members/associates.”

Ball wrote that at least 23 fraudulent COVID-19 relief applications were filed on behalf of the company, netting over $917,000 in ill-gotten gains.

The detective said the company was allegedly used by “the Heath Street Gang and numerous members/associates to commit various crimes, including fraudulently obtaining CARES Act monies, and to facilitate criminal activities, including by providing cover employment.”

McKinney, 30, of Arlington, is currently charged with RICO conspiracy, records show. It wasn’t immediately clear who was representing him.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.