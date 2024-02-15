For Boston’s only free youth track program, a displacement that is a blessing in disguise

In late January, club officials received word from state authorities they were being kicked out of their home, the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex, which was being converted to a temporary shelter for migrants.

A few weeks ago, these scenes were unthinkable for the Boston United Track and Cross Country Club. The future of the club, the city’s only free youth track program open to all, was uncertain, cast into doubt because of the dueling migrant and shelter crises.

A little more than an hour after dawn on Saturday, groups of children and teenagers ran around the track at the Reggie Lewis Center. In English and Spanish, parents offered encouragement from the bleachers when their kids started to tire. “All the way, all the way, all the way!” one of the coaches yelled.

The club serves about 200 youths from 5 to 18 years old, many from Boston’s poorest neighborhoods. And, to the consternation of those associated with the club, it was initially unclear where it would land. It has since received an answer: the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, located in Roxbury, about one mile from the Cass complex.

And this weekend, after droves of children bounded around the track at the Reggie during the club’s weekly Saturday morning practice, those associated with Boston United said its current digs are an upgrade.

The Reggie, which is owned by Roxbury Community College, is one of the state’s premier indoor track facilities. It has equipment, such as hurdles and starting blocks, that the Cass lacked, said Said Ahmed, a cofounder and coach with the club, on Saturday. Boston United is not being charged for its use of the building, according to club officials. (The Cass didn’t charge the club, either.)

“This is an actual track,” Ahmed said of the Reggie. “Over there was basically better than nothing.”

It’s a far cry from a Zoom meeting late last month, where the frustration over the state’s plan for the Cass, which would displace numerous local programs, including Boston United, was palpable. A slew of politicians, including Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu were on the call. For supporters of Boston United, here was a program that was helping the city’s underserved populations in a community that had suffered from historic disinvestment and systemic racism being booted from its space.

Club coach Sekou Dilday encouraged the club's runners. The group was displaced from the Melnea Cass Recreational Complex, which is being used as a migrant shelter. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The pointed questions from some Roxbury residents, as well as those affiliated with the track club, essentially boiled down to: What gives?

“It was very painful,” Ahmed said. “We had a permit and we did all the appropriate things to be in there. And overnight it was, ‘Hey you got to be out.’ It was very shocking.”

But Healey administration officials appear to be making good on a pledge that they would find homes for any programs displaced from the Cass, which now offers refuge to scores of migrants.

RCC came under fire amid reports that some Boston track athletes had limited access to the Reggie while teams from suburban districts use the facility. Indeed, after Boston United’s Saturday morning session, the track was swarmed with high school athletes wearing garb from all over the state.

But for the parents of the Boston United participants, the overarching feeling Saturday morning was one of thankfulness and gratitude that the club has a space.

“I like the fact that he’s out of the house,” said Aura Vasquez, a Dorchester resident who had brought her 8-year-old son, Jimmy, to the Reggie.

Club runners waited for their heat to run on Saturday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Speaking through an interpreter, Vasquez said she moved to Boston in 2001 from her native Guatemala for better opportunities.

Another Dorchester resident, Desiree Decoo, who had brought her 11-year-old daughter, Delaney, said the club was important because it offered physical and mental support for the city’s youth, something she said is sorely needed.

“It means a place for us to have a village,” she said.

Sekou Dilday, another coach at Boston United, said the club takes pride in introducing local youth to the sport. When Dilday, a former state champion in the long jump, was growing up in Dorchester, there weren’t many track clubs, he said.

The move from the Cass to the Reggie prompted Boston United to reschedule its Saturday program from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. There were concerns the earlier start time would thin the ranks of participants, but Sekou said they have yet to see a drop-off in the number of kids showing up on Saturday morning. And overall, those connected to the program are pleased with the setup.

“We’re privileged to be able to come here because misfortune fell upon our heads,” said Ted Loska, a throwing coach with the club.

In the stands at the Reggie, Tung Mai, a club board member, remarked, “We definitely made some lemonade.”

The displacement of the club was a central part of an ongoing debate in Roxbury.

Some have emphasized the humanity of the migrants who are sheltering at the Cass, many of whom are fleeing violence or crippling poverty.

For some, the prospect of sheltering them is “an opportunity, not a burden,” as one local community activist put it on the Zoom call with politicians in late January.

People left the Melnea Cass Recreational Center early Saturday morning. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

But others have said that Roxbury is already overburdened with its own problems and the Cass is an important community asset that hosts a slew of local sports and exercise programs and is home to a public pool.

The neighborhood, one of Boston’s most diverse, has a median household income of about $38,000, well under the citywide median income of $81,000, according to city data. And a recent Globe analysis found that few wealthy communities are hosting emergency shelters for homeless and migrant families, while the bulk are in middle-income cities and towns.

That dynamic was not lost on some who work with the club.

Arcel Melo, a coach at Boston United, said everyone should have the right to refuge, before referencing an affluent suburb of Boston: “Let’s have Newton do their part.”

Some of those who coach here are immigrants, or the children of immigrants, and some of the club’s participants are homeless. The club is a nonprofit and all the coaches are volunteers.

“We serve the underserved,” said Melo, who moved to Boston from the Dominican Republic at the age of 7 and experienced homelessness as a youth. “Our group is for the marginalized.”

Ahmed, the Boston United cofounder, immigrated to Boston from Somalia at the age of 12. He would go on to be a track star at Boston English, where he won the national championship in the 800 meters and set numerous state and New England records. Track and field, he said, “made me who I am.”

After Saturday’s practice session, Ahmed said he is thankful Healey is allowing migrants to stay in Massachusetts but thought they deserved better spaces than what was being offered at the Cass Center. He thought a group setting like the Cass Center would be traumatic for the migrants. He would prefer the migrants to be placed throughout the state, he said.

“They’re human beings,” he said.

Will Boston United return to the Cass? Healey said the complex would be used for housing migrants on a temporary basis; the migrants would be out of the facility by the start of June, she said.

But Ahmed was adamant on Saturday that Boston United would be staying at the Reggie.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Ahmed said.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.