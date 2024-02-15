5 takeaways from Governor Chris Sununu’s last State of the State

The speech clearly belonged to an outgoing governor, who already announced months ago that he will not seek a fifth term. He spent more time reflecting on past accomplishments and projects that are underway than proposing new programs.

Also in the audience were Secretary of State David M. Scanlan, members of New Hampshire’s Supreme Court, and the state’s Executive Council.

CONCORD, N.H. — Governor Chris Sununu gave his eighth and final State of the State on Thursday from the well of the New Hampshire House, addressing the state Legislature.

That was a contrast to last year’s address, when the governor’s remarks focused on the state budget, significant new proposals, including licensing reform, a 20 percent raise for state employees, and revamping education funding.

While the governor has 10 more months before his term expires, the new efforts he’s supporting will sound familiar and are popular among Republicans — like expanding school choice and increasing security at the southern border.

Here are five takeaways from his speech.

1. Sununu is on his way out

He joked about his lame duck status and referred to it throughout the speech. As a fourth-term governor, Sununu is among the longest serving governors in New Hampshire’s recent history.

“Fourth term, don’t care,” he quipped at the beginning of his remarks. “Although the filing period to run isn’t until June, so you never know. Just kidding. Counselor (Cinde) Warmington just almost fell out of her chair right there.”

Warmington, a Democratic executive councilor, is among those running for governor in the first open race since Sununu was elected. Democratic challengers have struggled when facing off with the popular governor and this year is an opportunity to challenge a Republican who isn’t Sununu.

In a message after the State of the State, Warmington spoke against the state’s 24-week abortion ban, signed into law by Sununu. “The state of our state is not strong when the women of our state are under constant attack,” she said.

2. Housing remains a challenge and the governor knows it

While the governor spoke glowingly about the benefits of efficient government and fiscal prudence, he acknowledged that a lack of affordable housing continues to hamper New Hampshire’s economy.

“Businesses cannot be successful without workforce, and there won’t be a workforce unless we have the housing,” he said.

New Hampshire Housing has estimated that the state needs 90,000 more units by 2040. Sununu praised the InvestNH initiative, which he championed, crediting the program for increasing permits to build multi-family housing. A recent study also pointed to InvestNH’s contributions, although housing experts said new construction enjoyed the tailwind of low interest rates, and the now higher rates make building new projects more difficult.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu gestures during his State of the State address at the State House, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Concord, N.H. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

3. Sununu will support expanded Education Freedom Accounts

State lawmakers are looking to expand the voucher-like program, which first passed in 2021. When the program started, it allowed students in families earning up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level to use public school money for other educational expenses, like going to a private school or purchasing school supplies. Last year, lawmakers increased the cap to 350 percent.

And on Thursday, Sununu encouraged lawmakers to once again expand the program, by passing House Bill 1665, which would increase eligibility to families earning up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level, or $156,000 for a family of four.

“It is so vitally important,” Sununu said. “Let’s get that done.”

That bill recently passed the House, and is now in the Senate. Senate President Jeb Bradley stood and applauded, making clear the bill will enjoy support from Republican leadership in the Senate.

Although Sununu spoke about fiscal responsibility, he made no mention of the cost of the program, as its opponents including Democrats have repeatedly done, pointing to estimates that it could cost around $66 million. The House Finance committee nonetheless waived its opportunity to inspect the bill’s financial impact on the state, choosing instead to pass it directly to the Senate.

4. The southern border

Sununu amplified his request to send members of New Hampshire’s National Guard to the southern border, during an election year when Republican voters are especially concerned about illegal immigration. On Wednesday, he first asked state lawmakers to approve spending $850,000 to send 15 members of New Hampshire’s guard to Texas to aid with border security.

“This is not a Texas problem,” he said Thursday. “This is a national crisis, and New Hampshire has the chance to provide specialized support, follow the laws of land, and keep our citizens safe. Let’s do this.”

Sununu’s request has been criticized by immigrants’ rights advocates, faith leaders, and peace activists.

He pointed to the illegal drug trafficking, and said New Hampshire citizens are dying from opioids brought over the border illegally. A Thursday report of overdose deaths in Nashua and Manchester from American Medical Response showed the recent trend of a significant decrease in opioid overdoses in the state’s largest cities continues.

5. A nod to Dartmouth College over its handling of the Israel-Hamas War

Without ever saying Israel and Hamas war, Sununu complimented Dartmouth College for how it has handled the conflict on campus, while criticizing other Ivy League institutions. National Republican lawmakers have taken aim at elite institutions, and a charged congressional hearing led to the president of Harvard University and University of Pennsylvania ultimately resigning.

Sununu only referred to that obliquely. “We have seen all across the country a lot of this growing hateful, anti-Semitic rhetoric across some of America’s great college campuses,” he said.

“And, frankly, I personally think that the actions of many of the Ivy League schools in America as it pertains to this crisis, I think it’s been terrible,” he said, noting that he, too, has called for some of the presidents of Ivy League schools to resign.

In contrast, he praised Dartmouth’s president for using the situation “to bring students together, and make sure it was an educational process.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.