Dartmouth Health warns about long wait times with emergency department at capacity

The wait time for an inpatient bed is up to 24 hours, according to Joanne M. Conroy, Dartmouth Health CEO and president, who said the hospital is seeing “an unprecedented volume of patients” at the emergency department and in inpatient clinical units.

Respiratory virus season is in full swing, which hospital executives said is contributing to the problem. In a statement released Wednesday, they also pointed to the ongoing national shortage of healthcare workers , which puts hospitals in a poor position to respond to high demand for care.

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center’s emergency department has reached its patient capacity and has been overcrowded for the past several weeks, according to hospital executives.

Conroy said the hospital is prioritizing people who require care most urgently, including people with a heart attack or stroke or who have a critical injury. But people with less-pressing needs should expect long wait times if they go to the emergency department.

“I understand—and everyone who is working hard to care for you understands—that these wait times are very frustrating,” said Conroy in a statement, adding that the hospital is working to address capacity issues.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ data portal showed 11.7 percent of staffed hospital beds were available among 30 hospitals around the state.

Steve Ahnen, president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association, released a statement noting that hospitals have been extremely busy and are near capacity, causing backups and delays across the healthcare system and most notably in emergency departments.

“This high level of demand is being brought on by increasing levels of flu, RSV, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses,” said Ahnen.

He also noted that hospitals can’t always discharge patients who are ready to go to long-term or home care because those facilities can’t accommodate them.

