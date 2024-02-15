Smoking surpasses injection as main route of fatal drug overdoses

The findings have major implications for widening efforts in Massachusetts and across the nation to combat a relentless surge in opioid-related overdose deaths. For the past two decades, much of those efforts have focused on the perils of injecting illicit drugs and the risks of needle-sharing, instead of smoking. The shift to inhaling drugs means that harm-reduction specialists and others will have to modify their strategies to minimize deaths, according to addiction treatment specialists.

In a dramatic shift, smoking illicit drugs such as heroin and fentanyl has overtaken injecting them as the leading pathway to fatal overdoses, according to a federal study released Thursday.

The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) poses questions about whether enough is being done statewide to minimize the deadly risks associated with the increasing number of people who smoke opioids, instead of injecting themselves with needles.

“This study is a signal that more people are shifting their [drug-using] habits, and our strategies need to shift,” said Dr. Miriam Harris, an assistant professor of medicine at the Boston University School of Medicine and an addiction expert at Boston Medical Center. “Inhalation spaces are absolutely critical.”

In Massachusetts, injecting drugs is still the most common pathway to overdose deaths, but smoking-related overdoses are rising at a much faster rate. The percentage of overdose deaths with evidence of smoking more than quadrupled to 16.9 percent in 2022, up from 3.9 percent in 2020, according to CDC data. Those with evidence of injecting drugs rose from 12 percent to 19.7 percent over the same time, according to CDC data.

A growing number of public health advocates and local officials have embraced the concept of supervised consumption sites, also known as “safe injection sites,” where people can take illicit drugs under the watchful eye of trained professionals. Any designs for such sites will have to include so-called “inhalation spaces” or other accommodations for people who smoke drugs, and not just inhale them, say advocates for the sites.

Because of legal barriers, there are only two supervised drug consumption sites in the country, both in New York City, though another is scheduled to open early this year in Providence.

“If people are planning to do brick and mortar [supervised consumption sites], they’re going to have to have capacity for people who are inhaling stimulants and other substances, if they’re going to respond to this crisis as it’s evolving,” said Jim Stewart, founding and steering committee member of SIFMA-Now, a group that advocates for safe consumption sites.

CDC researchers found that the leading route of drug overdose deaths changed drastically over the past two years. The number of overdose fatalities with evidence of smoking soared 109 percent, with smoking the route for 23 percent of these deaths, between January 2020 to December 2022. In contrast, the number of fatal overdoses with evidence that drugs had been injected has declined sharply, and accounted for 16 percent of overdose deaths over the same period. This shift was consistent across all regions of the country, the CDC found.

The study found that in late 2022, of the deaths for which a method was identified, 23 percent of the deaths occurred after smoking, 16 percent after injections, 16 percent after snorting, and 14.5 percent after swallowing.

The sharp increase in the number of overdose deaths stemming from smoking could be driven, in part, by a rapidly growing practice known as “polysubstance use,” in which potent synthetic opioids are mixed with stimulants such as cocaine and counterfeit pain pills that are often smoked. Also, the shift could reflect a broader change in drug-using habits: People may be motivated to smoke drugs, rather than use needles, because smoking carries a lower risk of bloodborne and other infectious diseases, say addiction specialists.

Yet inhaling illicit substances can intensify the effects of the drugs and increase the overdose risk, the CDC said in its study. Nearly 80 percent of overdose deaths with evidence of smoking had no evidence of injection. And persons who use drugs by smoking might not take advantage of traditional syringe service programs where harm-reduction supplies are available, according to the CDC report.

“Although unsafe injection drug use practices might be most risky in terms of infectious disease transmission, other routes, particularly smoking, still carry substantial overdose risk,” the CDC study said.

In 2022, overdose fatalities in Massachusetts reached 2,359 — the highest on record and more than triple the number from a decade ago. The rise in overdose deaths has been propelled by the proliferation of the cheap and highly potent opioid fentanyl, which is deadly even in tiny amounts, and the mixing of opioids with stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine.

Allyson Pinkhover director of substance use services at Brockton Neighborhood Health Center, said the findings reinforce the importance of including so-called “safer smoking supplies” in harm-reduction outreach efforts. Supplies such as clean pipes, rubberized mouthpieces, and alcohol swabs, can reduce the transmission of diseases, including hepatitis c, she noted.

“There is still a lack of understanding of the risks associated with smoking” drugs, Pinkhover said. “There is strong evidence that providing safer smoking supplies helps [users] stay engaged in care, and prevents some of the negative health impacts associated with smoking.”













