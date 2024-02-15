Giovanni will retire from 92 PRO-FM

Daniel “Giovanni” Centofanti, who hosts the “Giovanni in the Morning” show on 92 PRO-FM, announced on air this morning that he plans to step down after nearly 50 years with the station – including 25 years as the lead morning host.

One of Rhode Island’s most famous media personalities is stepping away from the mic later this year.

”It’s very rare in our business that someone gets to write their own ticket, but that’s what I’ve been able to do,” Giovanni said when we spoke Thursday night.

He plans for his last day to be April 29.

Giovanni, 68, started out at WPRO-FM as a teenage intern and was hired in August 1974. He doesn’t have any immediate plans for retirement, but acknowledged that he wants to spend time volunteering at an animal shelter.

As for his favorite memories, Giovanni recalled an interview with Sofía Vergara from the hit show “Modern Family,” where he joked that she should wear a bathing suit for the entire show. When she told him not give the producers any ideas, he suggested that maybe Ed O’Neill should wear one instead. Vergara burst out laughing.

”It was so nice to make her laugh,” he said.

Most of all, he said, he’ll miss the connections he’s made with generations of Rhode Islanders. As his friend Dante Bellini Jr. told me, “Giovanni is to PRO-FM what Salty Brine was to WPRO-AM.”

”You become a part of people’s lives,” Giovanni said. “I’ve been very lucky.”

