Green, Blue, and Orange lines on MBTA stopped due to ‘power problem,’ T says

“Service Update: Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line trains may hold at stations as we continue resolving a problem impacting signal and station power,” the T reported at 7:02 a.m.

The Green, Blue, and Orange subway lines have come to a dead stop during the Thursday morning commute, the MBTA reported at 6:41 a.m. Thursday.

“Green Line/Blue Line/Orange Line: Service is currently standing by due to a power problem impacting our stations and signal system,” the T posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 6:41 a.m. “Personnel are working to move trains into stations and resolve the issue. Updates will be provided.”

The T first reported the power problem at 6:32 a.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, and MBTA commuter rail train from Providence has broken down and will need the help of another train to make into South Station — some 90 minutes late, Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the commuter rail system, said Thursday.

Train 800 left Providence around 4:14 a.m. but about an hour into its trip to Boston, the train developed a “mechanical issue” and came to a halt, Keolis posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Keolis first posted abut the breakdown around 5:02 a.m.

The train is halted near Route 128 in Canton, according to Keolis.

By 6:55 a.m., the situation had not improved.

“Providence Line Train 800 (4:15 am from Providence) remains stopped at Route 128 due to a mechanical issue and is approximately 1 hour 30 minutes behind schedule,” Keolis posted on X. “Ot will be assisted into Boston by Stoughton Train 860.”

The situation is ongoing.

West of Boston, commuter rail passengers in Framingham got some good news and some bad news. Train 582, which had been scheduled to depart the city at 6:40 a.m., was cancelled at 5:55 a.m. “due to a mechanical issue.”

But that meant those passengers weren’t stuck on the tracks.

“Passengers will be accommodated by Train 504, which will make all stops today,” Keolis posted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.