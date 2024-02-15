Witness in Adam Montgomery murder trial spooked by TV cameras, refuses to testify

The witness worried about her face being televised amid an ongoing restraining order matter, so the court prepared to take extra safety precautions, and both the prosecution and defense agreed not to ask her about her current residence on the stand, but the judge said the cameras had to be allowed to keep rolling, according to the records.

The witness had been coordinating with an office in the New Hampshire Department of Justice, as directed by a subpoena, and she was slated to appear at court on Wednesday. She balked when she realized TV cameras were broadcasting the high-profile case, according to court records.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One of the nearly 200 people who prosecutors listed as anticipated witnesses in Adam Montgomery’s second-degree murder trial for the 2019 death of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, refused to take the stand this week, citing safety and privacy concerns.

The witness told the state in a text message that the cameras were a non-starter.

“When I came in to talk to you guys there was no mentioned of anything being videoed or anything like that,” she wrote, according to a redacted court filing.

“I’m sorry but I cannot do it,” she added. “I understand if you have to put a warrant out for me but I’m not putting mine and my children’s life on the line.”

The lead prosecutor, Benjamin J. Agati, filed a motion Thursday asking the judge to issue a material witness warrant to have the witness arrested. It’s not immediately clear whether such a warrant will be used. Court records suggest the judge granted Agati’s motion, but Agati told the Globe late Thursday he believes the order is being vacated. He declined to comment further.

After the jury was excused for the day and most news reporters had left the courtroom Thursday, attorneys for the prosecution and defense spoke in hushed tones with Judge Amy B. Messer. The details of their conversation at the bench were unclear, but included references to a warrant and the possibility of vacating an order.

The whole episode with this witness illustrates the intense spotlight on this closely watched trial, which is nearing the end of its second week and expected to last weeks longer.

Messer issued an order last month setting ground rules for news coverage of Montgomery’s trial. It allows cameras but prohibits news media from photographing or naming any juror throughout the proceeding. Witnesses don’t enjoy the same publicity shield, so Court TV and other outlets have been livestreaming testimony that has been at times highly sensitive and gruesome.

One witness, Anthony Bodero, got an immunity deal to testify Tuesday about selling heroin and crack cocaine to the defendant and his wife, Kayla Montgomery, while the couple lived with their small children in a car parked outside Bodero’s apartment in late 2019 after an eviction, in the days before Harmony’s death.

And the two days of testimony from Kayla Montgomery, who is the prosecution’s star witness, covered in horrifying detail what she said she saw her now-estranged husband do before and after Harmony’s death. She said he abused and manipulated her through fear tactics.

Adam Montgomery is accused of killing Harmony by repeatedly punching her in the head after she soiled herself in the car amid the chaos of the family’s housing instability. Rather than calling 911 when he realized she had died, he’s accused of stuffing her body into a duffel bag and shifting her remains from one hiding spot to the next for months, then disposing of her body.

Although the girl’s body still hasn’t been found, prosecutors called witnesses this week who described evidence that her decomposing remains had been stowed in multiple locations as her father allegedly sought to evade detection and accountability.

Detective Ray Lamy with the Manchester Police Department showed the jury a large segment of ceiling drywall with visible stains on Wednesday from the Families in Transition shelter where the Montgomerys stayed after Harmony’s death. An expert in DNA analysis testified that material from the stains was extremely likely to have come from Harmony.

Kayla Montgomery had testified that her husband hid the girl’s small body in the ceiling above where they slept, but the odor prompted complaints. He later hid her remains in a bag in a walk-in freezer at the pizza shop where he worked and ultimately disposed of the body in a location unknown to her, she said.

In his motion, Agati wrote that the witness who failed to appear this week can testify about the smell she encountered when helping the Montgomerys move out of the shelter and into an apartment on Union Street. She can also testify about seeing bruises on Kayla Montgomery that prosecutors allege Adam Montgomery caused in abusive acts that constituted witness tampering.

Public defender James T. Brooks conceded during his opening statement last week that Adam Montgomery should be found guilty on two charges: falsifying physical evidence and abuse of his daughter’s corpse. But he contests the witness tampering and second-degree murder charges, and he cast doubts on Kayla Montgomery’s credibility.

The defense team urged the judge to prevent prosecutors from introducing evidence about cash purchases made at Home Depot stores in early 2020. But the judge rejected their argument and allowed testimony Thursday about the purchase of tools and lime, which prosecutors argue were used in the efforts to dispose of Harmony’s body.

Jurors also heard Thursday from a maintenance technician who responded to the Mongtomerys’ apartment to unclog a shower drain after Adam Montgomery allegedly spent hours thawing, compressing, and repackaging his daughter’s body.

Harmony’s disappearance went largely unnoticed by authorities in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts for two years. The girl’s mother, Crystal R. Sorey, who lost custody of her daughter in 2018 as she struggled with substance abuse issues, turned to Manchester police in November 2021, triggering a series of events that led to Adam Montgomery’s arrest on Jan. 4, 2022, after he stopped answering questions about his daughter’s whereabouts.

After an extensive search for the missing girl, authorities announced that Harmony was dead, then they charged Adam with killing her by repeatedly striking her “in the head with a closed fist.”

The case has prompted public outrage and calls for reforms of the child welfare agencies in both states, plus improved coordination between them.

Adam Montgomery, who remains in custody, attended the first day of jury selection in person, but he has declined to attend each day of his trial since. Thursday marked the seventh day of the trial.

Agati acknowledged Thursday that he and his fellow prosecutor, R. Christopher Knowles, had not yet called most of the witnesses on their list. He declined to comment on his anticipated timeline for the remainder of the trial.





