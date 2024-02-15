Judge declines motion to delay March 12 start of Karen Read trial

Read, 43, is currently free on bail and declined comment as she exited the courthouse to applause from supporters who’d gathered outside.

Judge Beverly J. Cannone said from the bench during a hearing in Norfolk Superior Court that it was “premature” to postpone the trial and that the schedule would remain the same.

DEDHAM - The judge overseeing the high-profile murder case against Karen Read , the Mansfield woman accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend and leaving him for dead in Canton during a blizzard in 2022, on Thursday declined a joint request to delay the March 12 start date for the trial.

Lawyers for Read and Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office had filed a joint motion Friday seeking to postpone the trial.

The attorneys said in the motion that they haven’t received crucial information from the Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office, which is investigating the prosecution’s handling of the case, as well as a lab conducting DNA testing on a human hair, and cellphone records from Verizon.

Prosecutors allege that Read ran over Boston police Officer John O’Keefe during the predawn hours of Jan. 29, 2022, outside a Canton residence after a night of drinking. Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury and death.

In the joint motion, the lawyers wrote that Levy has convened a grand jury investigation into the case but has not shared what his inquiry has found with Read’s defense team or Morrissey’s office.

“Both parties in this case would like more time to receive and assimilate this information before proceeding with the substantive motions that have been filed — and certainly before any trial occurs,” Read defense attorney David R. Yannetti wrote in an affidavit. “The continuance requested in this motion is in the interests of justice.”

The lawyers said that Verizon had been ordered to provide cellphone records of Jennifer McCabe, a witness in the case, but sent the wrong records, which was not discovered until late January.

According to court records, DNA testing is being conducted on a human hair recovered from the rear quarter panel of Read’s SUV, and both sides want Bode Laboratory to determine whether it belonged to O’Keefe. The laboratory has not submitted the results, records show.

Read’s lawyers have maintained she is innocent and that O’Keefe was beaten in the basement of the Canton home and that the family’s dog, a German shepherd, injured O’Keefe’s right arm during the struggle.

Aidan Kearney, a controversial blogger known as “Turtleboy” who boasts a massive online following, has championed Read’s claims of innocence, but he’s also found himself in the crosshairs of law enforcement: Kearney’s currently charged with allegedly intimidating witnesses in the Read case and separately with an alleged assault of a former girlfriend. He’s pleaded not guilty.

