Lewiston commission investigating mass shooting to hear from State Police Thursday

The commission, which was granted subpoena power this week , will meet in Augusta for its fifth public hearing to continue to probe law enforcement’s response to the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history.

The independent commission investigating October’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, is set to hear from State Police officials Thursday morning, according to the hearing’s agenda.

The seven-member commission will question officials from the State Police, which had jurisdiction for much of the two-day manhunt after Robert R. Card II killed 18 people and injured more than a dozen more at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston on Oct. 25.

Police found Card on Oct. 27, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities have said.

The State Police took criticism at the time from some other members of law enforcement who said the agency iced them out during the manhunt.

In a hearing last week, Lewiston Chief David St. Pierre said that there was some debate over who would take jurisdiction, and “possibly it even got a bit uneasy.” But he said Lewiston was grateful for everyone who responded.

The commission, made up of legal experts and mental health professionals, is tasked with reviewing law enforcement’s response to and the events leading up to the shootings, and is expected to issue a report on its findings. A key subject of previous hearings was the warnings the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department had received about Card and his increasingly erratic behavior. Earlier this month, family members of the victims expressed frustration at how local law enforcement responded to these warnings.

In one hearing before the commission, officials from the sheriff’s office defended their response. Sheriff Joel Merry testified that his deputies were warned not to engage with Card directly during wellness checks and “believed that the matter with Mr. Card had been resolved.”

Last week, the commission heard from local police officers from Lewiston and Lisbon, where Card’s body was found in an unlocked truck trailer in the overflow lot of a recycling plant where he previously worked. Commission members and staff questioned officers who searched the lot just hours after the shooting but did not find Card. The Lisbon police chief said it remains unclear whether Card was there at the time.

Next week, the Army is expected to participate in a public session, a commission spokesperson said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.