Governor Healey swears in 75 new State Police troopers at graduation ceremony in Springfield

The newly graduated troopers listened as Colonel John E. Mawn, Jr., the interim superintendent of the State Police, spoke at the graduation ceremony and told the new troopers what to be prepared for.

Members of the State Police 89th Recruit Training Troop were sworn in by Governor Maura Healey and will soon begin their careers patrolling state highways and roadways.

The State Police added 75 new troopers to its ranks at a graduation ceremony held Thursday at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

“You, like any other human being will stumble and fall … but society holds you to a higher standard, as it should,” Mawn said. “You must meet and exceed the highest standards expected of you when you accepted that badge.”

Advertisement

Thursday’s graduation ceremony was a bright spot for the State Police, an agency that’s been mired in scandal in recent weeks since two current and two former troopers were indicted in federal court for allegedly taking bribes in exchange for giving out passing scores on commercial licensing exams.

Seven of the newly-minted troopers are women, and one-third of the class are persons of color, officials said.

Several members of the graduating class are bilingual, and one speaks three languages, officials said.

Each recruit successfully completed six months of training at the MSP Academy in New Braintree.

During Mawn’s address he showed an image of Norman Rockwell’s famous “Runaway” painting along with two real-life photographs of state troopers. One photo showed Trooper Paul O’Connor comforting a distressed man he just talked off the edge of the Tobin Bridge, and the other photo showed Trooper Pedro Monteiro holding a book for a toddler whose parent had a medical emergency at Logan Airport.

“Rockwell chose to portray a Trooper helping a young boy,” Mawn said. “We can imagine Paul telling the young man it’s okay, I got you. Seeing Pedro sharing a book with that tiny child warms my heart. This is your reward. These are the moments when you will know why you accepted the calling.”

Advertisement













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.