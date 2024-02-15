Mass. K-12 Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley stepping down in March

“From an early age, my parents instilled in me the belief that anyone can do anything in this country if they just worked hard enough. I came to realize, however, that only works if all kids start in the same place,” Riley said in a statement. “In my 30-plus years in education, I have strived to level the playing field to give all children equal opportunities to achieve. It has been the honor of my lifetime to work on behalf of the students, teachers, and families of the Commonwealth. I am very grateful for the opportunity and proud of what our team at DESE has accomplished.”

After more than six years at the helm of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced Thursday he is resigning from the role, effective March 15.

In a resignation letter to the state board of education, Riley said it was the right time to “pass the baton,” noting his aging parents require more of his time and attention. New education initiatives, including Governor Maura Healey’s “Literacy Launch,” deserve a commissioner who can “commit on an all-in basis for at least another five years.”

“And I simply cannot do that,” he said.

Riley was first appointed to the role in 2018 under former Governor Charlie Baker. When he steps down, Riley will recommend Deputy Commissioner Russell Johnston to the state education board to serve as the acting commissioner, according to a news release from the Education Department.

“We’re grateful for Commissioner Riley’s leadership to make sure Massachusetts continues to have the greatest schools in the country and to support our incredible students and educators every step of the way, particularly through the challenging years of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Healey said in a statement. “We thank him for his years of service for the people of Massachusetts and wish him the very best in this new chapter.”

