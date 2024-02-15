‘I just walk around aimlessly’: Migrants at Cambridge courthouse shelter have nowhere to go during the day

“Every morning they kick us out. And it’s cold, and we have no idea where we’re headed,” said Charilus Charles-Fils, who was walking his daughter and another child to the nearby Kennedy-Longfellow elementary school shortly after 7 a.m. “I just drop them at school, and after I’m done, I just walk around aimlessly until 6 p.m.”

Some walk around, from grocery stores to churches, more than a half-dozen migrants said. Many are waiting for work authorizations from the federal government to find jobs, and in the interim, said there aren’t local programs or activities at the shelter that could keep them busy. So, with daytime temperatures in the low 30s, they look for anywhere to warm up.

CAMBRIDGE — Every morning, when the emergency shelter the state set up in a former courthouse closes during working hours, some of the newly arrived migrants and other homeless families staying there begin a day of wandering.

To be sure, many said they were grateful to have a place to stay at all. Charles-Fils described his relationship with the shelter, in Haitian Creole through a translator, as “complicated, very complicated.”

Advertisement

But in interviews, residents also described filthy conditions inside the shelter, insufficient care, and a lack of clear communication from authorities. Most added they would happily move on as soon as they receive authorization to work and can find a job.

“Any work,” said Louise Marise St. Firme, who has been sleeping at the courthouse for more than a month. “I’ll do any work.”

Established in December, the shelter provides overnight accommodations, with about 60 families currently staying there. It shares the former courthouse building with a county office for the Registry of Deeds, so it’s off-limits during the daytime hours when the registry office is open, and reopens at 6 p.m., according to state officials. It is also open on weekends and holidays.

Advertisement

Showers outside the former Middlesex Probate and Family courthouse for migrants sheltering in the building in Cambridge. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Kevin Connor, a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, said in a statement Wednesday that the “state is working to expand daytime programing for the families being temporarily sheltered in Cambridge, and we continue to work to connect them with resources and services at the Family Welcome Centers and with other community-based organizations.”

Charles-Fils said he sometimes pops into a grocery store to warm up, but can’t stay long without getting workers’ attention. On some days, he heads to Mattapan, where he’s found a Haitian church where he can step in to warm up. But with little else to do in that part of town, he said, the trip is rarely worth it.

Shivering in a bright red coat zipped up and holding his hood tight around his face, Charles-Fils said there was “no such thing” as privacy in the courthouse, noting that more than 100 residents share one sleeping area.

State officials said the courthouse provides necessary amenities, such as cots and boxed dinners and breakfasts, for overnight stays and is mainly designed to keep people inside in a warm place. But they said administrators are taking resident comments into consideration, and emphasized that daytime services are available throughout Greater Boston.

Officials said Wednesday that the state spent $173,000 renovating the former courthouse, adding plumbing, sinks and toilets, and updates to meet fire safety codes. It’s one of several temporary overflow sites designed for those waiting for a place in the emergency shelter program, where officials say the demand triggered by an influx of migrants has pushed costs to nearly $1 billion a year.

Advertisement

Still, several migrants described difficult conditions at the building.

Loudensky Odug, 18, said workers shut the lights off around 9 p.m., a few hours after the shelter reopens, and “everybody goes to bed.” A state spokesperson confirmed that lights-out is at 9:30 p.m. each night.

Speaking through a translator on his way to Cambridge Rindge & Latin School, where he recently enrolled, Odug said the cots leave his body aching.

“It’s not normal, but it’s OK,” said Odug, who was born in Haiti and has slept in the shelter for weeks. “We’ve just got to make do.”

State Representative Mike Connolly said the daytime closure limits the shelter’s potential usefulness. The Cambridge Democrat said he and others in the Legislature have been petitioning Secretary of State William Galvin, whose office oversees the adjoining Registry of Deeds, to allow migrants to stay on-site 24/7.

“Here we are, we’re in a very cold part of winter. I definitely don’t really see the purpose of kicking folks out at an arbitrary time at this point,” Connolly said.

Some temporary shelters, such as the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex in Roxbury, allow migrants to use the space all day and provide daytime services such as access to caseworkers.

Though little change has come so far, Connollly said he remains optimistic. He said the shelter used to close at 7 a.m., but that’s been pushed back to 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Connolly said the Cambridge shelter was established in response to increasingly dire conditions, as the nation’s immigration system fails to keep up with the influx of migrants. He added that if the courthouse — closed in 2020 — were in better condition, it may not have been vacant and available for shelter use at all.

“Admittedly this is not a building designed as a large-scale shelter,” he said. But, “this is an emergency. It’s not something Massachusetts chose.”

More than 7,500 families are in emergency shelters across the state, according to a state spokesperson, leaving few viable options to shelter new arrivals.

State officials added that migrants who spend their nights in the courthouse are able to visit one of the state’s family welcoming centers during the day, and have received Charlie Cards.

The nearest one is in Allston, according to state officials. But while that center is less than 3 miles away, it can take travelers up to an hour to get there by public transit.

Others, who spoke as they left the shelter around 8:15 a.m., said the space had too few toilets, with dirt and grime building up with use. A state spokesperson said there are nine toilets in total, and the site received a deep clean before opening. The state did not specify how often it’s been cleaned since.

Though officials gave a tour of the Melnea Cass center emergency shelter site before it opened, the Cambridge shelter remains closed to the media. The Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities has denied multiple requests by the Globe for a tour since January.

Advertisement

The temporary shelter also lacks a robust medical team, and sickness is easily transferred between people sleeping next to one another, residents said. State officials said sick migrants are referred to local urgent care sites.

St. Firme said that when her daughter became feverish, workers told her to go to a hospital but did not provide additional assistance.

On Wednesday morning, St. Firme walked her still-sick daughter to school. The state has partnered with Boston and Cambridge public schools to help enroll migrant children.

“Even though she’s sick,” St. Firme said, “there’s nowhere else to keep her.”

The young girl had skipped breakfast that morning, with no appetite for the bananas and crackers the shelter offered, leaving her groggy.

“It’s not right. The kid’s supposed to eat before she goes to school,” St. Firme said in Haitian Creole. Normally, she would make soup for her sick daughter.

But without access to a kitchen, St. Firme had no such opportunity.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.