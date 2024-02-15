Healey put her political clout behind Milton housing plan. Voters rejected it anyway.

Healey used her political organization to blast out an election-eve email urging supporters in Milton to vote ‘yes’ because she wanted to see “Milton to continue to grow and thrive.”

In the weeks before Wednesday’s divisive vote, the first-term Democrat stepped beyond her official bully pulpit squarely into a hard-nosed campaign, marking a rare injection of political capital from the state’s chief executive into a hyper-local race.

For Governor Maura Healey, housing is the state’s “ biggest challenge ” and a fixture of her political agenda. That makes Milton’s rejection this week of a state-mandated plan to spur more of it sting in more ways than one.

Weeks earlier, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll helped headline a rally in town, drawing cheers as she touted the importance of — and the repercussions for not — complying with a state law that requires communities served by the MBTA to zone for multifamily housing or risk missing out on a long list of state grants.

Driscoll noted that a $140,800 grant the town won just days earlier for a seawall project was contingent on complying with the so-called MBTA Communities Act. Ed Augustus, Healey’s housing secretary, said Thursday “that award will not happen” in light of Wednesday’s vote.

“We don’t want Milton to be the only community that’s not in compliance with the law,” Driscoll told a crowd of nearly 100 people late last month. “That shouldn’t be the reason that you vote for this. But I hope people see it as a real opportunity to build the type of housing that we need.”

Most did not. Milton voters rejected a land-use plan that would have opened the town up to more multifamily development and in the process, set up a likely standoff with state officials, Healey’s administration included. Roughly 54 percent of the nearly 9,500 votes cast in the referendum were “No” ballots, overturning the town’s state-mandated zoning plan by a substantial margin.

Healey’s direct involvement created immediate friction with opponents of the plan.

Steven Geyster, an organizer with the opposition group Residents for Thoughtful Zoning, said the group hadn’t intended to make Wednesday’s vote a political issue, but he was frustrated by what he viewed as Healey’s threats to cut the town off from grant funding.

”How many of these threats are real?” he said. “She doesn’t have a right to say, ‘No, no no, it’s not the way it should be done.’ . . . It’s not us and them. We all want to live in this town.”

Though the vote was confined to a 28,000-person town, the result could have far-reaching reverberations around the state. It quickly created questions of whether other towns could be emboldened to similarly push back on plans to meet the state law’s contours. It also underscored the friction between local communities and the state’s broader vision of compelling cities and towns to build more housing.

Corey Welford, a political adviser to Healey, said in a statement that Healey’s decision to weigh in on the local campaign demonstrates that she is “bringing a great urgency” to addressing the state’s housing crisis.

“We are going to continue to make our case to every city and town that creating more housing is good for families, good for their communities, and essential for our state,” he said.

Governor Maura Healey, left, and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll both urged Milton residents to vote "yes" in Wednesday's town housing referendum. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

That Healey was willing to personally step into that fray didn’t surprise political watchers. As attorney general and now governor, Healey has repeatedly nosed into competitive races with timely endorsements and, in some cases, campaign-shifting results.

In 2022, she lent her endorsement and the strength of her political operation to now-Attorney General Andrea Campbell in the thick of a competitive Democratic primary to replace Healey as the state’s top prosecutor. Years earlier, she backed the then-underdog campaign of Ayanna Pressley, who would go on to defeat a 10-term incumbent. All along, she has also sprinkled endorsements to lawmakers, mayors, and others, flexing a willingness to spread her name in a bid to boost political allies on the local level.

Wednesday was no different, said Mary Anne Marsh, a Democratic strategist and principal at Dewey Square Group.

“Housing is one of her top issues. If she’s not going to fight for it, why should other people fight for it for her?” said Marsh, who’s not involved in Healey’s political operation. “When you have political clout, you need to use it. . . . Did she win in Milton? No. But in the end, I think she’ll win the war. It shows people affordable housing is something she’s going to fight for.”

Milton, on its surface, appeared to be friendly political territory. Healey and Driscoll won 71 percent of the vote there in 2022, and like many communities in Greater Boston, Democrats far outnumber Republicans, with independents — at 55 percent — accounting for most registered voters.

Matt Morong, one of the organizers of Yes for Milton, said they checked the voting results to gauge how Healey’s message would play.

“I believed, and I continue to believe, that she has strong support within the town. We definitely expected that her influence on the campaign would be a benefit,” he said.

“The scale of this issue is definitely bigger than Milton. We knew there was interest beyond just the town,” Morong added. “Now we’ve entered the phase [where] it’s in the state’s court. We’ll see how that plays out.”

Andrew Brinker and Samantha J. Gross of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com.