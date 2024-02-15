MBTA passengers react with frustration to widespread delays on several T lines: ‘We are late for work’

“Still stuck in between stations,” someone wrote on X , formerly Twitter, at 7:28 a.m. “This isn’t funny. We are late for work. Zero announcements by your employees.”

Many riders turned to social media to express their frustration.

MBTA passengers riding the Blue, Green, and Orange lines had their commute come to a halt Thursday morning as power problems caused widespread delays across the public transportation system.

Someone posted this question to the MBTA: “Can I get a refund for today since I left Malden center and just went back home? I waited about an hour for a train before leaving.”

Another message addressed to the T took a more sarcastic tone.

“Thanks for all the alternate green line options! Love that our service was closed for a month to come back to this.” That one was accompanied by the smiling face with hearts emoji.

Another rider posted a video of some lights out at North Station.

“Oh look, we moved one station. Can I just go home?” someone wrote on X at 7:12 a.m. “Uber prices are surging to over $80.”

Another post called out the T for bolstering Uber’s business.

“Love it when the @MBTA ruins my day before it even starts,” someone wrote on X at 7:25 a.m. “No power in any station this morning. expensing my uber to the office to you bozos.”

Another rider posted a video of a crowded Orange Line platform at Oak Grove station.

T officials advised Orange Line passengers that they can board commuter rail trains for free at Oak Grove, Malden Center, North Station, Back Bay, Ruggles, and Forest Hills while service is disrupted.

