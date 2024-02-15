MBTA passengers react with frustration to widespread delays on several T lines: ‘We are late for work’

MBTA passengers riding the Blue, Green, and Orange lines had their commute come to a halt Thursday morning as power problems caused widespread delays across the public transportation system.
Many riders turned to social media to express their frustration.
“Still stuck in between stations,” someone wrote on X, formerly Twitter, at 7:28 a.m. “This isn’t funny. We are late for work. Zero announcements by your employees.”
Someone posted this question to the MBTA: “Can I get a refund for today since I left Malden center and just went back home? I waited about an hour for a train before leaving.”
Advertisement
Another message addressed to the T took a more sarcastic tone.
“Thanks for all the alternate green line options! Love that our service was closed for a month to come back to this.” That one was accompanied by the smiling face with hearts emoji.
Another rider posted a video of some lights out at North Station.
@WCVB @mbta lights out North Station @ pic.twitter.com/6VH8SWTgod— Todd Every 🇺🇸 (@ironmantodd) February 15, 2024
“Oh look, we moved one station. Can I just go home?” someone wrote on X at 7:12 a.m. “Uber prices are surging to over $80.”
Another post called out the T for bolstering Uber’s business.
“Love it when the @MBTA ruins my day before it even starts,” someone wrote on X at 7:25 a.m. “No power in any station this morning. expensing my uber to the office to you bozos.”
Another rider posted a video of a crowded Orange Line platform at Oak Grove station.
Current situation at Oak Grove during ongoing @MBTA power problems. We've all been told @MBTA_CR will accomdate us.... pic.twitter.com/m2xB6u4iZm— Jaela Mae (@Jaelamae) February 15, 2024
T officials advised Orange Line passengers that they can board commuter rail trains for free at Oak Grove, Malden Center, North Station, Back Bay, Ruggles, and Forest Hills while service is disrupted.
@MBTA no announcements til most had waited an hour until the announcement came. Power out from N. STATION to FH affecting OL, RL and GL. This is beyond beyond. @SecretaryPete . No shuttles, just about 300 ppl on platform. pic.twitter.com/W4QqK77hJg— Handmaid (@handmaid) February 15, 2024
This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Advertisement
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.