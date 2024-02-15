A day after referendum vote, Milton residents remain divided over housing plan

“It was a nail-biter right to the end,” said Ian Grigorio, a fifth-generation Milton resident. “The town is absolutely split.”

About 54 percent of the roughly 9,500 voters who went to the polls Wednesday voted against the zoning passed by Milton Town Meeting in December , which would have enabled more than 2,400 new apartments and condos to be built in the town and brought it into compliance with the state’s MBTA Communities Act.

MILTON — Residents remained deeply divided Thursday over a controversial state-mandated housing proposal voted down in a referendum one day earlier, with some celebrating victory while others worried about how violating a state law could affect the town.

Advertisement

Grigorio, who declined to discuss how he voted Wednesday, runs the local Facebook page Everything Milton Ma., one of the forums where the debate has played out for weeks.

He said early on, it seemed supporters of the new zoning plan had an edge, but over time it became clear there was strong opposition in East Milton, which ultimately decided the vote.

“East Milton is a very condensed area, with a major traffic [issue],” Grigorio said. “I figured . . . that those zones would really battle, and that’s exactly what happened.”

A Globe analysis found that in the slice of Milton east of the Southeast Expressway — Precinct 7, where a sizable share of the new housing was to be built — nearly 82 percent of residents voted no, enough to account for the entire margin of victory.

Milton voters expressed a range of concerns Thursday about the defeated plan and about what will happen now, as the town returns to the drawing board and state officials decide what consequences it will face.

“Where are we supposed to go from here?” asked Theresa Clearman, 36, of northwest Milton, as she stood outside the Fruit Center Marketplace. Clearman supported the yes campaign despite having some issues with the zoning proposal, and she was “discouraged and disappointed” at the outcome of the vote.

Advertisement

“I saw a way forward with amendments, while staying in compliance with the law,” Clearman said as she packed her bike with groceries. “The town is vulnerable to a lawsuit. It’s such a waste.”

Kristen Brousseau, of Milton Center, said she voted against the new zoning because it wasn’t fleshed out enough.

“I’m not opposed to affordable housing,” Brousseau, 54, said as she walked into the market, reusable bag in hand. “They want to change it without a real plan. I don’t trust developers to actually make it affordable.”

Brousseau said developers often build large buildings with only one affordable unit, and it was unclear how the affordable housing would actually be created.

“I want to see a more concrete plan,” Brousseau said.

Jane Davis, who lives on Central Avenue, voted yes Wednesday and said the outcome was “unfortunate.”

“We need more housing,” said Davis, 43. “It’s a very ‘Let’s keep our the town the way it is’ mindset. I like to be more forward-thinking than that.”

East Milton resident Megan Walsh said she had held up a “Vote no” sign in town Wednesday, despite the cold, and she was “proud of Milton” after the votes were counted.

“It proves how passionate people are, and it’s the perfect opportunity to come together and make the best changes for Milton,” said Walsh, 50.

Advertisement

As she spoke, Jennifer Wrightington greeted Walsh and said, “We rocked it!”

Wrightington said she was impressed with the number of voters who went to the polls Wednesday. She said that “physically, there’s not enough room” in Milton for the new housing plan.

“People who don’t live here, they’re the ones who cause the trouble,” she said.

Walsh and Wrightington said they were not concerned about the potential loss of some state funding or other penalties for Milton. Walsh said there were “no guidelines for non-compliance” from the state.

“They’re using it as an excuse to manipulate us,” Wrightington said.

Walsh said the idea that only “old Milton” voted against the plan was untrue and represented a “stupid divide.”

“I’m from South Boston, and I fought hard for this because I love my community,” Walsh said.

Beth Molnar, 58, of Milton Hill, said she was “incredibly disappointed” by the vote. Molnar volunteered for the yes campaign and was among the two-thirds of Town Meeting members who approved the original plan.

“Both sides would be served so much better if we were in compliance with the law,” she said.

Molnar said the six public schools in Milton are overcrowded, and the town needs to build more.

“Now we’re going to face the consequences for not being in compliance,” she said. “It’s going to be expensive to build a whole new school.”

Hingham resident Bill DeLuze, 73, said outside the Fruit Center Marketplace that he has followed the debate despite not living in town, and he thought the outcome of the vote was “sad.”

Advertisement

DeLuze runs a nonprofit called Vet Jobs America that helps former service members find work. A former Marine, DeLuze said affordable housing is “one of the biggest issues vets are facing” and providing such housing is “a civic responsibility.”

“Not everyone can live in Hingham and Milton,” he said. “People are so paranoid and so afraid.”

Andrew Brinker of the Globe staff contributed to this report.









Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.