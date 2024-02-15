Teachers at Neighborhood House Charter School in Boston are unionizing

Neighborhood House, which educates 800 students in preschool through grade 12, joins about half a dozen of the state’s 70 independent charter schools that have unionized staff, according to the Massachusetts Charter Public School Association. Some of those unions belong to such labor heavyweights as the United Auto Workers and the Teamsters, and the union at City on a Hill Charter School in Boston also belongs to the Boston Teachers Union, although that school is closing in June 2025 .

The new union will be represented by the Boston Teachers Union but will work under different contracts from Boston Public School educators and will include Neighborhood House teachers, teacher aides, social workers, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, school psychologists, custodians, office staff, and dining hall workers.

Citing high staff turnover, more than 100 teachers and other educators at Neighborhood House Charter School in Dorchester announced on Thursday they are organizing a union, a rare move for workers at the state’s independently-run charter schools.

The unionization efforts run counter to one of the founding premises for charter schools, which were created under the 1993 Education Reform Act to be laboratories of innovation and, therefore, needed to operate with as much operational flexibility possible to foster experimentation. Charter school advocates have long argued that unionized teachers and their labor agreements could hamper that work.

But labor advocates contend that all workers have a right to unionize and that labor agreements can support innovation.

“By forming a union, [Neighborhood House] educators will be empowered to negotiate with administrators to create a school community where educators have a voice and where students receive what they need, including both academic and social and emotional support,” Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers Union, said in a statement. “All students deserve to learn in an environment where they feel safe, secure and have their needs considered equitably.”

Neighborhood House educators said they presented school leadership with their petition to unionize before making their public announcement, which should begin the process of negotiating their first contracts.

“After years of feeling shut out, we have organized for a voice on the job,” their petition said. “We are committed to making our school once again a model of education in Boston; a school with high standards and deep community; a place where students and staff feel physically and psychologically safe; a place where educators are listened to and supported, and where decisions are made with full transparency.”

Sasha White, a music teacher at Neighborhood House, said the school was founded to foster an environment of creativity and a deep sense of community but added she has seen “how that sense of community erodes for students when they lose teachers.”

“I’ve seen how exhaustion and financial stress have pushed my colleagues — who deeply love this community — out the door,” White said in a statement. “With the BTU, we join with thousands of fellow Boston educators to advocate and collaborate, to create the best environments for students and educators.”

Kate Chisholm, a special education teacher at the school, said organizing will give staff a sense of security.

“I think just having a contract where we all have a voice in what’s being put into that contract would be extremely powerful because we don’t have that right now,” she said. “I think that would be a really powerful thing for all of us to come together to think about what we need as a team to be successful but also for our students to be successful.”

Neighborhood House first opened in 1995, and one of its founding board members was former US labor secretary and Boston mayor, Martin J. Walsh.

Kate Scott, the school’s executive director, indicated a willingness to negotiate labor agreements, noting that state Department of Labor Relations has been asked to certify two collective bargaining units.

“As educators committed to the well-being and success of our students, we understand and respect the right of our teachers and staff to organize and advocate for their interests and needs,” Scott said in a statement. “We remain committed to advancing the mission of the school, continuing to provide high-quality education for our scholars, and meeting the needs of our teachers and staff.





James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him @globevaznis.