N.H. man pleads guilty to stealing over $2 million from residents in Mass. and Vermont, prosecutors say

Anthony Silva, 39, pleaded guilty to three charges of wire fraud, one charge of mail fraud, and one charge of aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a statement. As part of his plea agreement, Silva was ordered to forfeit over $825,000 of the $2.1 million he cost the U.S. government in losses, the statement said.

A Hampton, N.H. man pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing more than $2 million in American Express credit cards, CARES Act funds, and unemployment benefits from individuals in Massachusetts and Vermont, the New Hampshire US Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

He allegedly used stolen names, dates of birth, social security numbers, and other identifiers to conduct four separate fraud schemes, according to Young.

He obtained $400,000 from Vermont unemployment benefits and $150,000 from Massachusetts unemployment benefits that were deposited into dozens of accounts at multiple banks, the statement said. Silva also charged over $50,000 to stolen American Express credit cards at retailers including Victoria’s Secret and Walmart, according to the statement.

In the bank accounts, most of which Silva opened in the name of individual victims or fake organizations with himself listed as the trustee, $600,000 was deposited from the U.S. Small Business Administration as CARES Act funds, Young said in the statement. Silva unsuccessfully tried to obtain an additional $1.35 million in funding from the CARES Act, a program intended to bring relief to individuals and small businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

Silva was initially indicted on March 21, 2022, and received a superseding indictment on Dec. 20, 2023, according to the statement.

The charge of wire and mail fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross loss, whichever is higher, the statement said. The charge of aggravated identity theft provides for a mandatory sentence of two years to be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed.

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com.