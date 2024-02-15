Point32Health acquires Health New England of Springfield

“As the only two health plans in the state that serve commercial, Medicaid and Medicare populations, we have the commitment and expertise to serve people of all socioeconomic backgrounds, especially the underserved, and to improve members’ quality of life through programs and services that improve whole person health,” Cain A. Hayes, president and CEO of Point32Health, said in a statement.

Point32Health, a nonprofit based in Canton, announced the deal on Thursday. The terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Massachusetts’ second largest healthcare company is buying Springfield-based Health New England from Baystate Health.

Advertisement

Health New England has about 400 employees and serves an estimated 180,000 members concentrated in Western Massachusetts.

On the flip side, Point32Health, the not-for-profit parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, serves 1.9 million members in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine.

Baystate Health CEO Dr. Mark Keroack lauded the virtues of Point32Health.

“[It] is a vibrant organization and is widely recognized for the quality of its products, strength of its network and commitment to underserved populations,” Keroack said in a statement.

The agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Point32Health and the Board of Trustees of Baystate Health, is subject to regulatory approvals.





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.