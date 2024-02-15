Legislative leaders weigh in on R.I. Washington Bridge’s impact on economy, budget

The westbound lanes of the Interstate 195 bridge between East Providence and Providence were closed on Dec. 11 after the state discovered major structural deficiencies . The state expects answers on whether it can be repaired or will have to be rebuilt by the end of February or early March.

“It does keep me up at night,” House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said at the annual legislative luncheon of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, where chamber President Laurie White led a Q&A with House and Senate leaders.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s legislative leaders on Thursday said they are deeply concerned about the Washington Bridge’s impact on the state’s economy and the state budget.

“This situation has grown beyond just a traffic quagmire where it’s really taken on implications, maybe from a budgetary perspective,” White said. So she asked legislative leaders to address “the idea of the state’s economy being disrupted,” especially if the bridge span has to be completely replaced — and if the federal government doesn’t pick up the tab “100 percent.”

Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, said many of key questions remain unanswered, even after Monday’s four-hour joint hearing of the House and Senate oversight committees.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be a repair or a replacement,” he said. “We don’t know how much. We don’t know where the money is coming from.”

But Shekarchi said it is good that Rhode Island has Senator Jack Reed, a member of the powerful Appropriations Committee, and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse to make sure that Rhode Island “gets its fair share and then some” of federal funding. And he said the state has a good relationship with US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Hopefully, the federal government will pay 80 percent of the cost of any future bridge work, but he said the question remains of where the state would find money for the remaining 20 percent of those costs.

Shekarchi noted that in September 2022 a federal judge ruled that Rhode Island’s truck tolls violated the US Constitution, blocking the state from collecting or charging them.

While that ruling is being appealed, he said, “We don’t have a funding mechanism.” And he said, “That is something we are deeply concerned about, and we are monitoring it. And when we have those answers, we will take appropriate measures.”

Shekarchi said he also does not have answers on the timeline for the bridge work. While he lives in the West Bay, he said he often travels to the East Bay, and he drew knowing laughs when he said, “It seems like to me it’s always been under repair, one side or the other.”

House Minority Leader Michael W. Chippendale, a Foster Republican, said the bridge fiasco underscores the need for the state to create an inspector general’s office to look for waste, fraud, and abuse — an idea that Republicans have proposed for years, to no avail.

“Had an independent office of inspector general existed, this probably would have been avoided,” Chippendale said. “But we are here. We are in this spot now.”

Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz, a North Smithfield Republican, said Monday’s four-hour hearing produced “nothing illuminating” about the bridge situation. But she said legislators have asked for documents and photos, and they are requesting that engineers appear before oversight committees in the future.

White said that in 2015 the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce was the only business organization that came out in favor of the RhodeWorks program, a 10-year plan that called for using truck tolls and other revenue to fix the state’s roads and bridges. She noted Rhode Island then ranked last in the nation for the condition of its roads and bridges.

“So a lot of us in this room saw this coming,” she said.

When asked about state finances, Shekarchi said, “I think, for the most part, Rhode Island has dodged a recession.”

But, he said, the federal money that had flowed into the state after the pandemic is drying up. So, he said, “We have to be very careful. We have to realize we don’t have that money.”

Shekarchi said he has received nearly $1 billion in requests for state spending. “They are all good in terms of a noble cause, but no revenue to support those asks,” he said.

As examples, he noted that the state judiciary has sought up to $400 million for a new courthouse, state retirees are seeking restoration of their annual cost of living adjustments, and advocates are calling for free breakfast and lunch for all public school students.

“There are lot of great causes,” Shekarchi said. “But there’s very little wiggle room in the budget.”

White asked the legislative leaders if they would commit to opposing any broad-based tax increases, including any deviation from the state’s existing income tax brackets.

House Majority Leader Christopher R. Blazejewski, a Providence Democrat, noted that Massachusetts voters in 2022 approved a “millionaires tax,” adding a 4 percent surtax to that state’s 5-percent income tax for annual earnings of more than $1 million.

But he said Rhode Island has not had any broad-based tax increases in the four years since Shekarchi became speaker and he became majority leader, and he noted that Governor Daniel J. McKee has not proposed any broad-based tax increases in his budget proposal.

“But it is very hard to predict the future,” Blazejewski said. While this year “looks good,” he said structural budget deficits are coming back, “so we have to tighten our belt and keep an open mind on all the different options that are out there.”

Shekarchi said, “I know it’s not what you want to hear, but I don’t like to commit to anything in advance.” He said he will know more after the May revenue and case load estimating conference, and he noted that Rhode Island “has a bridge problem.”

“It’s not a goal of mine to raise taxes,” Shekarchi said. “But can I give a commitment to a group of people that I’ll never raise taxes? We could have another catastrophic event, we don’t know. So I will do my best not to raise taxes.”

























Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.