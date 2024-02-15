Best things to do in Rhode Island: Feb. 16-23

In my George Costanza voice: I’m back, baby! Did you miss me? (You did.) We’ve got a Rhody remake of “Road House,” (Rhode House?) a burger bender, grape-stomping, Muppets, Athenæum trivia, and more. Also: It’s school vacation week, and parents, we’ve got you covered.

NEWPORT’S BURGER KING

The City by the Sea’s annual “Burger Bender” kicks off Feb. 16 and some 53 restaurants are throwing down to see who serves the best burger in town — including beef, veggie, fish and more.

The menu is lit. You might, for example, head to Warren’s Chomp and chomp into a braised birria burger with melted Mexican pimento cheese, white onions, cilantro, lime on toasted sourdough. Meanwhile, Wharf Fishhouse & Tiki Bar serves “the Big Kahuna”— grilled beef on a King’s Hawaiian roll, topped with grilled pineapple, Bermuda onion rings, cola-barbecue pulled pork, miso aioli, and melted cheese…OK, I’ll stop there. The full roster is a sensory meltdown. Voting Feb. 16-25. Details here.

NEWPORT WINTER FEST

The 36th annual Newport Winter Festival runs Feb. 16-25 and honestly there’s so much happening — more than 150 events sprinkled around the area over nine days. Here are some highlights: Feb. 16 events include: Jaguar tours, helicopter tours, horseback riding on Third beach, wine tastings, the Chanler’s hot chocolate bar reopens, build-a-bird-feeder workshop, three improv shows and more.

On Feb. 17, many of those events repeat, along with the 27th Annual Chili Cook-off at the Newport Marriott Hotel (25 America’s Cup Ave.) a Jimmy Buffet Tribute at the Wyndham Newport Hotel (240 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown) and craft-beer-and-pizza pairings at the Gas Lamp Grill (206 Thames St.).

Details here . On Feb. 18: It’s Newport Vineyard’s 28th Annual WINEterfest. Time to stomp grapes, taste wines and beers from the Ice Bar, nosh snacks and dance to live tunes. Feb. 17 tickets are sold out as I write this, so hop it, vino-lovers. 909 East Main Road, Middletown. $33 general admission. Kids 15 and under are free.

Beep beep! School vacation ideas! Kids events run all day, every day during school vacation week. Think crafts, Harry Potter-themed fun, magic shows, reptiles shows, and more.

A $10 festival bracelet gets you discounted tickets to many events, so if you plan to hit up a few happenings, you may want to invest. All details here.

SUPER COMEDY

Fellow “Superstore” fans — it’s underrated and brilliantly written, trust me — beeline to Comedy Connection for Cody, Felipe Esparza: aka Cody, the pothead warehouse worker. Esparza is also a stand-up comic with specials on Netflix and HBO. His IMDB includes “The Eric Andre Show,” “Gentefied,””Daddy Daughter Trip” with Rob Schneider and “You People” with Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill. Feb. 17 is sold out. There are still tickets as of this writing for his two Feb. 16 shows. $25. 39 Warren Ave., East Providence. Details here.

RHODE HOUSE

You’ve heard about the Jake Gyllenhaal and Post Malone remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze cult classic. Now get ready for the Rhody remake. Proclamation Beer Co. and Wilbury Theatre Group present “Roadhouse: The Musical,” a re-imagining of the classic from Brien Lang, performed live in Warwick Feb. 17. According to billing: “Whether you are a hard-core fan of the film or simply a fan of camp and a good old tongue-in-cheek evening of fun and music, you’re sure to enjoy this show. Or are you too stupid to have a good time?” (They’re not being mean. That’s a movie reference.) 21+. Drinks and food for purchase. Doors 6:15 p.m., show 7 p.m. Advance tickets $15. 298 Kilvert St. Details here.

‘WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?’

This play at The Gamm has gotten rave reviews, including from Globe Rhode Island, where critic Bob Abelman writes: “The only thing missing from Gamm Theatre’s otherwise perfect production of Edward Albee’s 1962 drama “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” is a designated splash zone to protect those in the first few rows from the flying gin, spewing insults, and shrapnel from shattered egos and broken vows.” Intense. The show has been extended through Feb. 25, so you still have a chance to see it. 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. Tickets $25-$60, including fees. 401-723-4266. Details here.

THE MUPPETS TAKE RHODE ISLAND

This is not a drill, people. We have a chance to see the original 1979 “Muppet Movie” on the big-screen. Fozzie, Kermit, Gonzo, Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem take Newport Feb. 18 with “The Muppet Movie” 45th anniversary celebration screening at JPT Film & Event Center. Adult $12; Winterfest Bracelet $10, kids 12-and-under $8. 49 Touro St. Details here.

SCHOOL VACATION WEEK FUN

It’s school vacation week (breathe, moms and dads). Burn off the cabin fever at area museums.

SKI TRIP: You don’t need to head north for skiing this school vacation week. Head for the hills of Exeter. Rhody’s own Yawgoo Valley Ski Area boasts skiing, tubing, and a calendar full of events this week, including Castle Island Pint Night on Feb. 16, Winesday Wine & Charcuterie Board night Feb. 21, and Pretzel & Brew Night Feb. 23. 160 Yawgoo Valley Road, Exeter. Full details on events and lessons here.

HANDS-ON FUN: The Providence Children’s Museum, geared toward kids ages 1 to 11, has a fun week planned, including “Be An Engineer Day” Feb. 17, “Marvels of Motion” Feb. 19, “Mr. Magichead Magic Show” Feb. 22, “Reach Out and Read” Feb. 23, and “Cultural Connections with Rhode Island Black Storytellers” Feb. 24. 100 South St., Providence. Details here.

GET ARTSY: Meanwhile, RISD Museum hosts “Super Arts Sunday” for kids age 4-12 on Feb. 18. It’s billed as “art-making adventures for kids… and their favorite grown-ups.” Activities include curating art, designing inventions, and sculpture-making,” according to their Instagram. 20 North Main St., Providence. Details here.

HISTORY LESSON: Just over the border in New Bedford, Mass., the New Bedford Whaling Museum celebrates “Captain Paul Cuffe Week” Feb.19-23. According to the museum, “Cuffe was a seafarer, entrepreneur, educator, and visionary who became one of the wealthiest men of color in the nation.” Expect story time, create-your-own-silhouette, community painting and more, plus free museum admission on Feb. 23. 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford, Mass. Details here.

DISNEY CHARACTER BREAKFAST: Cheaper than a trip to Disney, the luxe Ocean House in Watch Hill (Taylor’s town!) offers a character breakfast with the stars of Disney’s “Tangled” and “Frozen.” Meet Anna while digging into Mickey Mouse pancakes, Woody’s French toast sticks, Winnie the Pooh’s “hunny” ham, Tigger’s bouncy cinnamon buns, build-your-own Goofy waffles yogurt cups and more. (Plus mimosas for the grownups.) $95 adults, $50 for ages 6-12, kids 5 and under $25. Feb. 17. 9 a.m. to noon. 1 Bluff Ave., Westerly. Details here.

ICE TIME: Family field trip: PVD’s BankNewport City Center rink offers ice bumper cars ($13 per ride per person) and skating (kids 12 and under, $6. Skate rental $8.41.) Check online for weather notifications, register online. 2 Kennedy Plaza, Providence. Details here.

ZOO DISCOUNTS: Cash in before the deal ends: Roger Williams Park Zoo offers half-off admission through Feb. 28. Kids can hang with Keweng the tree kangaroo, or mom-and-son sloths Fiona and lil’ Jeffrey. Discount applied at checkout. 1000 Elmwood Ave. See here for all details.

KIDS RECONNECT WITH NATURE

OK, so this is also school vacation week fun, but there’s so much, it’s its own heading. Audubon Society of Rhode Island offers a jam-packed events calendar for school vacation week.

Some highlights at the Bristol location (1401 Hope St.)

Turtle Races: “Watch two turtles meander down a track to see which is the fastest reptile around.” Feb. 20, at 1 p.m., ages 6+

Trail Walk: “Join an Audubon naturalist on a walk around our Wildlife refuge looking for tracks and other signs of animal life. Dress warmly!” Ages 6+ Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.

Cooking for the Birds: Come learn how to make a bird-friendly meal for our winter residents. (Allergy alert: nuts will be used.) Ages 6+ Feb. 22, 1 p.m.

And some highlights at their Smithfield location (12 Sanderson Road)

Owls of New England : Learn about Rhody owls and meet one up close. Ages 5+. Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child.

Big Hawk — Little Hawk : Meet a Red-tailed hawk and a Merlin — the largest hawk and a small falcon found in Rhode Island. Ages 4+. Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.

Learn more about these events —and more —here.

ATHENÆUM PUB QUIZ

When I interviewed #AccidentlyWesAnderson founder Wally Koval, I asked him about his guide to PVD. He said The Athenæum is very Wes Anderson. PVD’s architectural marvel hosts a nighttime pub quiz on Feb. 22. According to the billing: Teams can have up to six players, you don’t need to group up in advance, and creative or literary team names are strongly encouraged. 21+. Non-members: $40. Pizza Marvin (!) and drinks included. Doors 5:30 p.m., quiz 6 p.m. 251 Benefit St. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.