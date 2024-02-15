R.I. man federally charged, accused in Shiloh Gospel Temple church fire

Kevin Colantonio, 34, appeared before Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan in US District Court on Thursday. No bail was set as he is considered “an extreme danger to the community,” Assistant United States Attorney Peter Roklan said, citing a notebook investigators found with “disturbing writing which give insight to his motives.”

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A North Providence man is in federal custody, accused of setting multiple fires around Shiloh Gospel Temple, a Pentecostal church, on Sunday, US Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced Thursday.

Colantonio was arrested at his home earlier Thursday “without incident,” according to a statement from Cunha’s office. He was charged by way of a federal criminal complaint with maliciously damaging or destroying by means of fire or explosion any building or other real property, the statement said.

According to documents filed in US District Court in Providence, Colantonio allegedly set several fires at the church at 974 Charles St. around midnight on Sunday. The building was vacant at the time. The fire was quickly extinguished by the North Providence fire and police departments. No injuries were reported.

According to US Attorney Zachary Cunha's office, the suspect is observed paying for $10 worth of gasoline, according to a purchase receipt from Cumberland Farms, and pumps the gas into a red colored gasoline container. US Attorney's Office, District of Rhode Island

According to US Attorney Zachary Cunha's office, the suspect is observed via surveillance camera system walking southbound on Charles Street just after midnight on Feb. 11, approximately 290 feet from Shiloh Gospel Church. US Attorney's Office, District of Rhode Island

A witness interviewed by police said she saw a man with a gas can in his hand, and he appeared to be trying to set the church on fire, according to a criminal affidavit. The witness recorded several videos that showed Colantonio walking back and forth in the area around the building.

The US Attorney’s Office sought a criminal complaint late Wednesday based on an “ongoing, multi-agency investigation that has included a review of numerous videos, witness interviews, and physical evidence collected and analyzed by investigators.”

In court on Thursday, Colantonio had what appeared to be flames tattooed on his lower right arm. Roklan cited some of the disturbing writings investigators found in a notebook in Colantonio’s apartment.

“Gun everyone down that isn’t white.”

“Always give our bloodline a chance.”

“Eliminate rich, snob, elite pastors.”

Roklan said the writing shows that Colantonio “not only thinks these things, but acts on them.”

Shiloh Gospel Temple is a Pentecostal church with a mostly Black membership.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives worked with North Providence Police and the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s Office to arrest Colantonio on Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and has been updated with information from Colantonio’s arraignment in US District Court.

