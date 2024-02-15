Amid tumult at the Cass, track coach Said Ahmed announces state House challenge

Ahmed, who on Thursday filed with the state to run as a Democrat, jumped into the race weeks after Boston United club officials were booted from their home, the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex, as part of the state’s plan to convert “the Cass” into a temporary shelter for migrants.

Said Ahmed, a track coach and cofounder of Boston United Track and Cross Country Club , will challenge state Representative Chynah Tyler in the primary race to represent Boston’s 7th Suffolk district, which includes parts of Roxbury, the Fenway, the Back Bay, and the Longwood Medical Area.

He said he had already decided he would run for office before the shelter opened, but that the move has given his campaign momentum.

The quick decision came as a shock to many in the community, including Ahmed, and drew criticism of elected officials such as Tyler who some allege didn’t work to inform stakeholders in the state’s decision before it was too late.

Ahmed’s club was relocated to the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, about one mile from the Cass complex. To Ahmed and Boston United, the news came first as a shock and then as a disappointment.

“These things would not happen and our community would not be so stressed if the state rep was, you know, a community-oriented person who’s involved the community in decisions,” he said. “If you have a bad coach on the basketball team, you got to replace the bad coach.”

Tyler, the Roxbury Democrat who chairs the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ahmed, 41, moved to Boston from Somalia at age 12. He was a track star at Boston English high school, where he won the national championship in the 800 meters and set numerous state and New England records. He ran at the University of Arkansas and also professionally under a Nike sponsorship deal.

He has worked with Boston youth for decades, and says as a state representative he would focus on advocating for more affordable housing and improvements to the school system, noting that many children in his community end up attending school in other cities or towns.

“You know, we’re very lucky to be Bostonian. I love this state, I love this city, and that’s why I really want to put our communities first,” he said. “I feel that our community deserves a better chance.”

The primary election for the seat is set for Sept. 3. The final election will be Nov. 5.

While speaking to a Globe reporter, Ahmed collected signatures outside the Roxbury Crossing MBTA station. A young man walked up to sign, and Ahmed recognized him as someone he’d formerly coached as a Boston Public Schools student.

“I’m running for state rep,” Ahmed said.

“Really?!” the young man said in an excited tone.

Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.