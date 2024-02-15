Providence City Council hires former East Providence clerk who fabricated resume

“As constituent services coordinator, Samantha helps city councilors connect with their constituents at community meetings and helps Providence residents connect with city resources to solve their concerns,” said June Rose, the Providence City Council chief of staff. “Samantha has performed this job well.”

Samantha Burnett was hired as the council’s constituent services coordinator in October 2023, at a salary of $68,296 per year. In applying for the new Providence City Council job, Burnett did not make the same claims about her background and education that had come into question in East Providence .

PROVIDENCE – The former East Providence city clerk who resigned amid an investigation into false claims on her resume is now working for the Providence City Council.

Asked for comment, Burnett said in an email: “I’m enjoying my work. I am surrounded by pretty amazing people here. I’m happy to be moving forward.”

While serving as East Providence clerk, Burnett went public in August 2021 with allegations that the city administration was refusing to accommodate her dyslexia. A subsequent review by an assistant city solicitor found her claims were almost entirely false or unsubstantiated, and concluded Burnett had a pattern of leveling false allegations when confronted about her own conduct.

The East Providence City Council, frustrated by missing meeting minutes that Burnett blamed on a subordinate, also started raising questions about the credentials and history Burnett had claimed in her resume. They soon concluded that things didn’t add up.

A separate review by The Boston Globe also found several falsehoods in Burnett’s description of her background. For example, in her resume, she said she had a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University, but WSU said it had no record of her even attending. She also said in applying for the clerk job that she had a degree with summa cum laude honors in paralegal studies from Boston University. BU said the program she participated in was a 14-week certificate program, not a degree program and not one that confers Latin honors.

Burnett continued to maintain that she did have a degree from Washington State University and hadn’t made false or inflated statements in her resume. When she resigned from her position as clerk, Burnett said she was going to run for East Providence CIty Council, but she ended up dropping out.

After leaving East Providence, Burnett worked for a homeless services organization based in Providence.

When she applied for the municipal job in Providence, Burnett’s resume no longer included references to those college degrees, according to a copy provided by the council office. Instead, it said “some college (no degree),” indicating that Burnett attended but did not graduate from a community college in Washington State. It also accurately described her BU credential as a certificate, and no longer claimed summa cum laude honors.

Rose said the committee that hired Burnett was aware of the allegations in East Providence, but “determined that she was the candidate who would do the job best.”

“During the hiring process, Samantha provided references who offered positive feedback and recommended her hire,” Rose said.

The hiring committee included Melissa Cruz, who is now Burnett’s direct supervisor; Kristina Brown, the council’s chief of staff at the time; and Anne Quinterno, the council’s deputy chief of staff.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44. Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.