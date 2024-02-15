Tewksbury police search for man involved in hospital stabbing Thursday

Brian Kobs allegedly stabbed the person around 7 p.m. before fleeing the area, police said in a statement. Multiple K9 units searched the area alongside Tewksbury police’s drone unit and State Police Air Wing, but Kobs was not found.

Police are seeking Brian Kobs in connection to a stabbing that occurred Thursday night at Tewksbury State Hospital.

Kobs and the victim knew each other prior to their altercation, the statement said. Police do not believe the stabbing was a “random incident.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital for injuries that “did not appear to be life-threatening,” according to police.

Kobs is a white man who stands at about 5 feet, 11 inches, the statement said. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with a tan or yellow jacket, jeans, and gray shoes.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information on Kobs’ location can call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7373 or submit an anonymous tip to https://tewksburypolice.com/anonymous-tips/.

