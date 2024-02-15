Tewksbury police search for man involved in hospital stabbing Thursday

Tewksbury police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed another person at Tewksbury State Hospital Thursday night, officials said.
Brian Kobs allegedly stabbed the person around 7 p.m. before fleeing the area, police said in a statement. Multiple K9 units searched the area alongside Tewksbury police’s drone unit and State Police Air Wing, but Kobs was not found.
Kobs and the victim knew each other prior to their altercation, the statement said. Police do not believe the stabbing was a “random incident.”
The victim was taken to a local hospital for injuries that “did not appear to be life-threatening,” according to police.
Kobs is a white man who stands at about 5 feet, 11 inches, the statement said. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with a tan or yellow jacket, jeans, and gray shoes.
The investigation remains open. Anyone with information on Kobs’ location can call Tewksbury police at 978-851-7373 or submit an anonymous tip to https://tewksburypolice.com/anonymous-tips/.
