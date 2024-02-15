UMass poll: One in five Americans agree with Trump’s negative sentiment on migrants coming to United States

“About 1 in 5 Americans agrees with this sentiment” expressed by Trump, said Jesse Rhodes, a UMass Amherst political science professor who codirected the poll, in the statement. “Support is even stronger on the political right, where about 1 in 3 Republicans (31 percent) and Trump supporters (35 percent) agree.”

The poll of 1,064 respondents was conducted between Jan. 25 and Jan. 30, the university said in a statement.

A UMass Amherst poll found roughly one in five Americans agree with Donald Trump’s assertion that migrants are “poisoning the blood of the country,” but they also voiced support for the general idea of racial and ethnic diversity as a source of national strength, the school said Wednesday.

Nearly 40 percent of respondents believe increased migration threatens American culture and identity, Rhodes continued, and 43 percent ascribe to the conspiratorial Great Replacement Theory which posits that political elites are welcoming migrants to replace the current population with a cohort that will reliably vote for them.

At the same time, Rhodes added, a majority of Americans still support the concept of a diverse nation, with 53 percent of respondents continuing to believe “racial and ethnic diversity is a source of national strength.”

Poll director Tatishe Nteta, provost professor of political science at UMass Amherst, noted in the statement that majorities of respondents also backed immigration reform measures despite Congress’s repeated failures to pass such laws.

Nteta said that while “immigration reform is seemingly dead in the water, majorities of Americans support what would be sweeping immigration reforms, most notably allowing the children of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally to gain citizenship (63 percent) and providing a pathway to citizenship for the nation’s tens of millions of undocumented citizens (52 percent). With the Congress once again incapacitated by partisan conflict, immigration reform – while popular – once again remains off the nation’s agenda.”

Those data points, Rhodes suggested in the statement, indicate that Americans don’t maintain a blanket animus toward migrants.

“This suggests that most Americans retain empathy for unauthorized immigrants and view them as potential citizens and full members of the American community,” Rhodes said. “Democrats and Republicans should take note that there is a strong – though often ‘silent’ – contingent of Americans who want the federal government to enact policies that will grant citizenship to people who, though they may have entered the U.S. illegally, make important contributions to our society.”

Respondents were also asked about their views on race relations.

The poll also found 53 percent of respondents recognized the “continued privilege” of white Americans, 72 percent said the continued existence of racism angered them, and 52 percent disputed the notion that racial problems are “isolated and rare,” the statement said.

In addition, the poll found roughly four in 10 respondents echoed the recent comments of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, a longshot challenger to Trump who was widely criticized for her December response to a New Hampshire’s voter’s question about what caused the Civil War.

Haley said it was about how government would run and “the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do” before asking the person what they thought caused the war. Haley told a radio show the following the day that “of course the Civil War was about slavery.”

Nteta said in Wednesday’s statement that a sizable number of poll respondents were in line with Haley’s initial answer to the voter in New Hampshire.

“Four in 10 Americans (41 percent) agree with this statement with strong majorities of Republicans, conservatives, and Trump voters also embracing the notion that states’ rights primarily led 13 states in the Confederacy to formally secede from the United States,” Nteta said.

On the topic of reparations for the descendants of Black enslaved Americans, the poll found declining support for the idea compared to when the university first started asking people about it in 2021, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing and the widespread demonstrations for racial justice that followed.

In April 2021, Nteta said, 38 percent of respondents backed reparations, a number that has since declined.

“Support for a federal reparations program has declined by 4% among all Americans, and groups such as Democrats, liberals and African Americans all have exhibited steep declines in their level of support for the program since 2021,” Nteta said in the statement.

The poll also waded into the territory of DEI initiatives, or diversity, equity, and inclusion programs aimed at making workplaces, schools, and public accomodations more welcoming to all.

While the DEI push is a frequent target in right-wing media, Raymond La Raja, a UMass Amherst political scientist who co-directed the poll, said in the statement that roughly half the respondents indicated they hadn’t heard much or anything at all about such initiatives.

“When asked to describe DEI, most simply talk in terms of pursuing equality or including everyone,” La Raja said. “Moreover, the vast majority of Americans believe that many professions actually should receive DEI training, including medical professionals (71 percent), teachers (71 percent), members of the armed forces (70 percent) and especially police officers (73 percent).”

The poll wasn’t just concerned with questions of migration and race relations.

Respondents were also queried about abortion, specifically what they believe qualifies as a “medical emergency,” the threshold now required to legally terminate a pregnancy in some states in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

The statement said 77 percent of respondents believed a pregnancy that would result in the death of the mother would qualify as a medical emergency, while 69 percent of Democrats said a scenario where the mother’s pregnancy would cause complications permanently blocking her from participating in day-to-day activities also qualified as such a case.

Only 40 percent of Republicans believed the latter scenario amounted to a medical emergency, statement said.

In addition, the poll found, 56 percent of Democratic respondents believe it would be a medical emergency if the pregnancy would prevent the woman from having children in the future. Only 26 percent of Republicans shared that view.

Republicans and Democrats, La Raja said, “are in alignment, though, on whether a health provider should be among those making the final decision about whether an abortion is medically necessary, and they also strongly agree that the courts should not be a part of this decision.”

However, he said, 70 percent of Democratic respondents said they believe the pregnant woman should make the final decision about medical necessity, while just 38 percent of GOP respondents agreed.

“In so many ways, partisans simply disagree on abortion-related decisions,” La Raja said.

