Union leaders who raised concerns about ‘toxic’ RIDOT meet with Alviti

“We want to thank management for meeting with us,” Denise Robinson, Local 400′s president, said in a written statement. “We felt the meeting was productive and believe that management is now willing to help change the current work environment at RIDOT.”

International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers Local 400 leaders met with RIDOT Director Peter Alviti and members of his leadership, a week after they were quoted in The Boston Globe describing RIDOT as dysfunctional and demoralized.

PROVIDENCE — The leaders of the union who first raised issues about the toxic workplace at the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said they had a productive meeting with agency leadership Wednesday.

Advertisement

The department and its leadership are under increasing scrutiny due to the closure of the Washington Bridge westbound. One area of concern is how RIDOT is managed. After the Globe’s story featuring Robinson, Andrew Cardillo, the vice president, and Brendan Fogarty, the chief steward, more RIDOT employees — union and nonunion — came forward to echo the concerns of Local 400′s leaders.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Those leaders have now aired their concerns directly to Alviti. Cardillo said they’ve agreed to create a union/management task force to focus on solutions for labor relations and the department more broadly. And, they said, they’d continue to advocate for their employees to be treated with respect.

Fogarty said they were able to show that the accounts described in The Boston Globe were “not hyperbole.”

“The issues exist and management has promised to address our concerns,” Fogarty said. “We will take Director Alviti at his word, and we will hold him to it.”

Local 400 represents about 300 employees, most at RIDOT and a small number at the Department of Environmental Management.

“Although we typically do not comment on personnel matters, I am pleased that the union viewed it as productive,” Alviti said after the meeting.

Advertisement

See more coverage of the Washington Bridge closure.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.