Shore access advocate, attorney general, and town of Westerly, R.I., look to SLAPP back at fire district’s suit

The Weekapaug Fire District went to state Superior Court in December to block the Coastal Resources Management Council from designating a parcel known as Spring Avenue Extension as a public access path to the beach. The district sued Westerly resident and shore access advocate Caroline Contrata, who’d intervened before the state Coastal Resources Management Council to get the path designated as public. It also sued the town of Westerly, the attorney general’s office, and the CRMC itself.

PROVIDENCE – A Westerly resident, the attorney general, and the town of Westerly want a state court to dismiss a fire district’s lawsuit over a contested path to the shore – and they want the fire district to pay up for filing what they consider a lawsuit aimed at quashing free speech.

Contrata, the town of Westerly, and Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office are now arguing in separate legal filings that the suit is an attack on the right to speak out and petition the government – core First Amendment rights that are protected under the Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation, or SLAPP. Worse yet, Contrata’s lawyer says, the Weekapaug Fire District is a municipality with taxing power bringing the case “under the color of state law.”

“This is an attempt to use a part of the sovereign power of the State to sue a citizen for speech,” Michael Rubin, Contrata’s attorney, wrote in a motion to dismiss the case on Wednesday.

Rubin is serving as a cooperating American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island attorney in the defense of Contrata, the only person sued in the case who’s not affiliated with an institution. In a news release from the ACLU, Rubin described the case as an attempt by a local government to seek an award of money damages from a middle-class Rhode Islander.

“Thankfully, Caroline Contrata has the ACLU to help fight back,” Rubin said.

The ACLU has also scrutinized the fire district’s website policies and its letters to donors to Contrata’s own fundraiser.

Contrata said in a news release from the ACLU that she was “humbled by, and grateful to, the many people who have helped with their expertise and provided emotional support during this ordeal.”

In filings last month, Neronha’s office and the town of Westerly also separately cited free speech principles in trying to get the case dismissed and its legal fees paid. They’re seeking unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.

“The reality is that the Fire District has used every tactic it possibly can to make this process burdensome, contentious, and frankly, expensive for all parties involved, and has done so in order to intentionally thwart public participation,” Neronha’s office wrote.

Neronha has advocated for the path to be designated as public – what the fire district called a political agenda and what he called a valid exercise of his own constitutional rights.

The litigation is another chapter in a long-running dispute over whether the public has the right to use Spring Avenue Extension to get to the beach. Fifty feet wide, it’s currently fenced off, impassable, and thick with vegetation. Shore access advocates point to old property records and what they argue is the previous historic use of the path to argue it should be designated as public; the fire district disputes that evidence. All of it has been playing out before CRMC, an independent state agency. CRMC doesn’t create new rights-of-way, but it does offer a process by which existing ones can be identified and protected.

The Weekapaug Fire District’s suit would end that process for the Spring Avenue Extension case. And the early efforts to dismiss the suit cite Rhode Island’s anti-SLAPP law.

SLAPP suits are strategic lawsuits against public participation – a way for someone to use the courts to quell people’s right to petition the government or speak freely on issues of public concern. It’s unpleasant getting sued, expensive and burdensome, even if the suit isn’t successful. That’s why many states have laws saying if someone gets sued just to shut them up, they can get their legal fees paid by the offending party. Rhode Island’s anti-SLAPP law bars people from being sued for petitioning the government or speaking freely on issues of public concern. It protects them even if they’re wrong on the facts, so long as what they’re doing isn’t a “sham.”

And what Contrata was doing, her lawyer argued, was far from a sham. (In fact, she’s not even wrong, her legal team argues.) Some of the documents the fire district itself pointed to acknowledged that there was evidence both for and against the idea that Spring Avenue Extension was a public right-of-way, Contrata’s lawyer argues.

All three motions to dismiss also get into the weedy substance of a long-running land use dispute. Contrata’s argues that the Weekapaug Fire District can’t allege “slander of title” when it hasn’t specified an actual reduction in the marketability of the parcel; that the fire district is improperly trying to do an end-run around an ongoing CRMC process; and that the suit was filed in the wrong county court.

