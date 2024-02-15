What Rhode Island’s lawmakers of color hope to accomplish this year

And on the Rhode Island Report podcast, the caucus co-chair, Senator Jonathon Acosta, weighed in on some of his priorities, including police accountability, feeding more public school students, and raising taxes on the wealthiest households.

PROVIDENCE — Nearly 20 percent of General Assembly members now belong to the Rhode Island Black, Latino, Indigenous, Asian American, and Pacific Islander Caucus.

The 21 members of the caucus have not yet voted on the group’s 2024 priorities, Acosta said, noting the deadline for submitting bills is Thursday.

But Acosta, a Central Falls Democrat, said caucus members are focused on issues such as the state’s housing crisis and homelessness, support for bilingual education, environmental justice, “payday lenders,” civil rights, and public safety.

For example, the Senate recently voted 35-0 for a bill that would overhaul the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, which protects officers from being fired or suspended for longer than two days without first giving them the right to a hearing by a panel of fellow officers. And the House is considering separate LEOBOR bills.

“While we’ve been unable to determine which bill we support, we know that something has to be done,” Acosta said. “The place where we have unanimous agreement is that the status quo is not OK.”

Acosta said it is also “beyond time” for Rhode Island to pass legislation like the so-called “millionaires tax” that Massachusetts voters approved in 2022, adding a 4 percent surtax to that state’s 5-percent income tax for annual earnings of more than $1 million.

Senator Melissa A. Murray, a Woonsocket Democrat, has introduced legislation that would add a 3 percent surtax on taxable income of more than $1 million in Rhode Island. The state’s three personal income tax brackets would remain in place, with rates ranging from 3.75 percent to 5.99 percent.

“It would impact very few of the residents of our state,” Acosta said. “Before the Reagan era, the wealthy and high earning households paid a much greater share into our social system, into the social safety net, and so we can go back to that and probably be OK.”

In December 2021, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, appeared on the Rhode Island Report podcast, warning that rich Rhode Islanders would move elsewhere if the state hiked income taxes.

But Acosta said, “What do you think happens when a wealthy person moves and leaves their house off of Blackstone Boulevard? Another wealthy person buys it, right?”

So while changing taxing the rich might result in “some shuffle,” Acosta said, “If the person who makes $1.2 million moves out and is replaced by someone who makes $900,000 a year, then we’re actually not making a loss, because right now those people pay the same in taxes anyway. So it wouldn’t be a loss for our state.”

Meanwhile, Acosta has proposed legislation that would provide free breakfast and lunch to all elementary and secondary students attending public schools.

In his budget proposal, Governor Daniel J. McKee included $800,000 to provide free breakfast and lunch for about 6,500 public school students who are now eligible for reduced-price meals. But Acosta said McKee’s proposal doesn’t go far enough.

“Americans hate poor people,” Acosta said. “And when we have a conversation about things like universal breakfast and lunch, it all of a sudden becomes about poor people — you know, we’re doing too much for them, they’re ungrateful, they misspent their resources.”

But, he said, “The reality is that when we’re talking about universal breakfast and lunch, it’s actually bringing in the middle class. It’s bringing in affluent students, right? This is encouraging them to also eat breakfast and lunch at school with their peers.”

And, Acosta said, “We know that when kids eat, they do better in school. And so if we’re so obsessed with catching Massachusetts by 2030, as we claim to be, I feel like this is a pretty simple way of getting at that.”

