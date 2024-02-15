Woman died in Yarmouth house fire; sparked by smoking materials, officials say

When crews arrived they found signs of a fire that had self-extinguished. Investigators determined that the fire was accidental and started with smoking materials, the statement said.

The woman, who was in her 60s and had limited mobility, was the sole occupant of the studio apartment and firefighters found her when they responded to a medical alert activation at 9:50 p.m., according to joint statement from Yarmouth Fire Chief Enrique Arrascue, Yarmouth Police Chief Kevin Lennon, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

A woman was found dead in her Yarmouth home that caught on fire Tuesday night in a blaze apparently started by smoking materials, officials said.

Advertisement

The fire occurred in a small duplex at 115 Route 28, which is the site of the Windrift Motel, according to Yarmouth Deputy Fire Chief Jon Sawyer.

“It is the site of Windrift but these are separate apartments on the rear of the property,” Sawyer said in an email to the Globe. “The occupant was a long term renter.”

The apartment sustained significant smoke and heat damage from the fire, Sawyer said.

The office of the chief medical examiner will determine the exact cause of the woman’s death, officials said in the statement.

On behalf of the Yarmouth Fire Department, Arrascue extended his condolences to the victim’s family and reminded the public about the dangers of smoking.

“First and foremost, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family,” Arrascue said in the statement. “I also want to remind everyone in our community that smoking is the leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts and the nation. Older adults are especially at risk. If you or a loved one smoke, please use a heavy ashtray on a sturdy surface and be sure to put it out, all the way, every time.”

Advertisement

The state fire marshal said approximately 45 Massachusetts residents have died in fires that started with smoking materials over the past five years, and more than half of those victims were people over 65 years of age.

“There is no truly safe way to smoke,” Davine said in the statement, “but if you must do it then please don’t smoke when you’re in bed, drowsy, or impaired. It’s just too dangerous.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.