Woman stabbed to death in Worcester, man arrested

A woman was fatally stabbed Wednesday in Worcester and police have arrested a man in connection with her death, officials said.
The stabbing occurred around 5:10 p.m. inside an apartment on Douglas Street, police said in a statement.
“Upon arrival, officers located a female stabbing victim,” police said. “They rendered medical aid and the female was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.”
Police arrested a man at the scene. Police didn’t identify the woman who was killed or the man who was arrested.
“Due to the domestic nature of this call, identifying information of the victim and the male placed under arrest will not be released,” police said. “This investigation is ongoing.”
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
