Biden shields Palestinians in US from deportation for 18 months

The order leverages an obscure temporary immigration program known as Deferred Enforced Departure, which currently also covers qualifying individuals from Hong Kong and Liberia.

“While I remain focused on improving the humanitarian situation, many civilians remain in danger,” Biden wrote in a memorandum, adding that “it is in the foreign policy interest of the United States” to issue the order. The safeguard will affect an estimated 6,000 Palestinians, Reuters reported.

President Biden on Wednesday announced an order to shield thousands of Palestinians in the United States from being removed from the country for 18 months as the war in Gaza rages on, and as humanitarian conditions there continue to deteriorate.

The newly announced protections do not cover Palestinians who are convicted of felonies, those who are “deemed to pose a public safety threat” and those who voluntarily return to the Palestinian territories, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

To help some Palestinians in the U.S. find or keep jobs, the homeland security secretary has been directed to "take appropriate measures to authorize employment for noncitizens whose removal has been deferred" and "to consider suspending regulatory requirements with respect to F-1 nonimmigrant students who are Palestinians," the White House memorandum stated.

Several rights groups and fellow Democrats have criticized the Biden administration for supporting Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, where more than 28,500 people have been killed since the war began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Israel estimates that about 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack.

For months, lawmakers, immigration attorneys and rights organizations had pushed for Wednesday’s order. In November, more than 100 U.S. lawmakers signed a letter calling for such a designation.

Deferred Enforced Departure designations are vested in the president’s foreign policy authority rather than a specific law, according to the American Immigration Council.

Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who led the effort in the House, said in a statement Wednesday that they applauded the president’s decision, calling it a “critically important step to ensure that Palestinians in the United States today are not forced to return to an active war zone.”

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who led the effort in the Senate, said the move was consistent with Biden’s “stated commitment to protecting innocent Palestinian civilians.”

Abed Ayoub, national executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, one of the groups that campaigned for the designation, called the order “an important step.”

“We call on the administration to take additional steps of reuniting Palestinian families through the humanitarian parole process,” he said in a statement, referring to a temporary measure that would allow qualifying foreign nationals to enter the United States and be protected from deportation.